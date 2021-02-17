Superliga 'even stronger' amid exodus of teams, says Juico

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Superliga (PSL) remains intact and ready to move forward, at least according to PSL President Philip Ella Juico.

The league's top executive reassured followers of the PSL during the online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday that despite many challenges faced by the amateur volleyball league, its future remains stable.

"We remain as strong as before, even stronger now," Juico said.

This despite an exodus of squads from the PSL to newly minuted professional league Premier Volleyball League, while others have filed for a leave of absence from the PSL due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PSL is currently left with three squads -- F2 Logistics, Sta. Lucia and Chery Tiggo.

However, negotiations are ongoing for a guest team in PVL's Petro Gazz Angels, and two to three other teams to get on board with the PSL.

"The teams we have are very committed... [We are just] adjusting to the reality of the situation and signs of the times," said Juico.

The PSL is also looking to start anew with a brand new TV partner in GMA 7, after Cignal TV took on the broadcasting rights for rival league PVL.

Cignal TV's volleyball squad and the PLDT Power Hitters jumped ship from the PSL to the PVL shortly after the broadcast deal was made.