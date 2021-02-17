Philippine women's football team standout joins Denmark squad

MANILA, Philippines — Another standout from the Philippine women's football team will be seeing action abroad.

Midfielder Jessica Miclat, who last played for the Philippine booters at the 2018 Women's Asian Cup, inked a deal with AaB Kvinde Elitefodbold — a club that participates in Denmark's highest division for women's football.

"Ecstatic and blessed really were intiial feelings [after] geting signed," Miclat bared to Pinay Futbol.

"I had a lot of talks with teams from Spain, Belgium, Iceland, and Norway that were interested in signing me but the pandemic made travel and finalizing everything supper difficult," she continued.

This is the 22-year-old's first professional stint, and for it to come at a time of global health crisis, Miclat couldn't be more grateful.

"I was in shock, to be honest. I don't think it really hit me until I was on a plane going over Englad on my way to Denmark. But it happened, and I am so grateful and happy to begin my professional career," she said.

Miclat played for the University of California Irvine women's soccer team where she played a total of 73 games in her four-year career in the US NCAA Division I tournaments.

She had a total of six goals and seven assists for UCI.