Lakers fend off gritty Timberwolves; Raptors hand Bucks 4th straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had to dig deep against the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 112-104 win as the NBA season continued on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Tallying their eighth victory in the last nine games, the Lakers had to turn back the upset-seeking Timberwolves without Anthony Davis, who will miss at least two to three weeks with a calf injury.

James flirted with a triple-double after tallying 30 points, seven assists and 13 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder stepped up on the scoring column with 24 points to support James' efforts.

Meanwhile, No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards showed no fear going up against the defending champions with a 28-point outing that kept the Wolves in the game until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Wolves' big man Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points in the losing effort.

In the other games, the Toronto Raptors sent the Milwaukee Bucks into their fourth straight loss, 124-113.

This following a strong second half performance after ending the first half tied at 64 points.

Fred VanVleet scattered 33 points to lead six Raptors who finished with double-digit scoring.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, as his team continued to slump.

In the last game of the day, the Brooklyn Nets stormed back from 24 points behind to steal the win against the Phoenix Suns, 128-124, and stopped a six-game win streak by Phoenix.

Without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant,

James Harden paced the comeback win with 38 points.

Harden extended Brooklyn's lead to four, 128-124, with 11.3 ticks left to shut the door on the Suns.