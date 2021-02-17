ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Lakers fend off gritty Timberwolves; Raptors hand Bucks 4th straight loss
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 16, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
DAVID SHERMAN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lakers fend off gritty Timberwolves; Raptors hand Bucks 4th straight loss

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 1:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had to dig deep against the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 112-104 win as the NBA season continued on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Tallying their eighth victory in the last nine games, the Lakers had to turn back the upset-seeking Timberwolves without Anthony Davis, who will miss at least two to three weeks with a calf injury.

James flirted with a triple-double after tallying 30 points, seven assists and 13 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder stepped up on the scoring column with 24 points to support James' efforts.

Meanwhile, No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards showed no fear going up against the defending champions with a 28-point outing that kept the Wolves in the game until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Wolves' big man Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points in the losing effort.

In the other games, the Toronto Raptors sent the Milwaukee Bucks into their fourth straight loss, 124-113.

This following a strong second half performance after ending the first half tied at 64 points.

Fred VanVleet scattered 33 points to lead six Raptors who finished with double-digit scoring.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, as his team continued to slump.

In the last game of the day, the Brooklyn Nets stormed back from 24 points behind to steal the win against the Phoenix Suns, 128-124, and stopped a six-game win streak by Phoenix.
Without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, 

James Harden paced the comeback win with 38 points.

Harden extended Brooklyn's lead to four, 128-124, with 11.3 ticks left to shut the door on the Suns.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Can Gilas rock the PBA?
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The PBA Board of Governors’ invitation for Gilas to compete in the league as a guest team with the right to win the championship is a challenge to the 12 pro franchises not to be outplayed by the national pool...
Sports
fbfb
Franz Pumaren, Adamson Falcons part ways
Franz Pumaren, Adamson Falcons part ways
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Adamson and seasoned mentor Franz Pumaren have agreed to part ways starting this season, the school announced Tuesday.
Sports
fbfb
WNBA-bound Filipina open to play for Gilas women
WNBA-bound Filipina open to play for Gilas women
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women's program received another shot in the arm for its growing talent pool after WNBA-bound Chanelle...
Sports
fbfb
PVL practice facilities get GAB approval
PVL practice facilities get GAB approval
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League inched closer to being allowed to start practice after the Games and Amusements Board recently...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So defeats world champ Carlsen in Meltwater Champions tiff
Wesley So defeats world champ Carlsen in Meltwater Champions tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Philippine-born United States bet Wesley So conquered reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen to reign supreme in the Euro...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
BREN Esports stuns field, rules MLBB M2 World Championships
BREN Esports stuns field, rules MLBB M2 World Championships
By Michelle Lojo | 23 days ago
BREN Esports completed its Cinderella Run as it clinched the crown after a nail-biting Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends:...
Sports
fbfb
Mineski launches interschool DOTA 2 tournament
Mineski launches interschool DOTA 2 tournament
By Michelle Lojo | 28 days ago
This comes following the success of the inaugural leg of NICL, which had Riot Game's Valorant as the main feature.
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
By Luisa Morales | 31 days ago
The Cavite-born Grandmaster, according to betting site Unikrn.com, bagged a total of $246,190 (approximately Php11,830,000)...
Sports
fbfb
Forecast: Video game, esports scene to remain undisputed in 2021
Forecast: Video game, esports scene to remain undisputed in 2021
By Michelle Lojo | 33 days ago
With everyone getting used to staying indoors, practicing social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety measures,...
Sports
fbfb
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
By Michelle Lojo | 48 days ago
With the world stuck at home in reality but with limitless possibilities in the virtual world, here’s how virtual...
Sports
fbfb
Celebrity-studded Philippine team to see action in Wild Rift Pentaboom Challenge
Celebrity-studded Philippine team to see action in Wild Rift Pentaboom Challenge
By Rick Olivares | 69 days ago
Wild Rift is a multi-player online battle arena game developed by American video game developer Riot Games and released this...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with