Franz Pumaren, Adamson Falcons part ways
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 8:25pm

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson and seasoned mentor Franz Pumaren have agreed to part ways starting this season, the school announced Tuesday.

Pumaren’s contract expired at the start of the year and decided go full-time as a councilor in the third district of Quezon City, which the Soaring Falcons accepted.

The five-time UAAP champion took the Adamson coaching reins in 2015 and authored the Soaring Falcons to three straight Final Four appearances.

Adamson, however, missed the semifinals in Season 82 before the pandemic that proved to be Pumaren’s last ride with the squad.

The 57-year-old tactician was also responsible for the rise of now PBA cager Sean Manganti (Northport) and 2021 PBA Rookie draftee Jerrick Ahanmisi.

Baby Falcons mentor Mike Fermin, who is also part of Pumaren's staff, will serve as the team's interim coach.

“His unique brand of coaching has carried the Falcons through several respectable finishes in the last five UAAP seasons which were considered by the Adamson community as the most electrifying Falcon seasons by far,” the team said in a statement.

“To Coach Franz, we will forever be grateful. We could not have pulled off the Falcon’s comeback in the UAAP podium without you."

