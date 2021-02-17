ESPORT
NSAs may directly nominate SEAG bets
POC chief Rep. Abraham Tolentino
STAR/File

Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - February 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will allow the different national sports associations (NSAs) to nominate athletes to the Philippine delegation to the 31st SEA Games slated Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam in the possible absence of qualifying tournaments.

POC chief Rep. Abraham Tolentino said they would be lenient to NSAs that couldn’t resume training and conduct SEAG qualifying competitions due to government restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you are a gold, silver and bronze medalist in the last SEAG, you’re in. If not, you can qualify via the tryouts by NSAs,” said Tolentino. “If not, it will be up to the NSAs to decide because they can’t stage (qualifying) events due to the pandemic.”

The Tagaytay congressman and PhilCycling chief said the NSAs will have until March 23 to submit their entry by numbers.

“We have started consultations with the NSAs today (yesterday),” said Tolentino.

Tolentino expects a big delegation since the country, which won the overall title two years ago, will be eyeing at least a podium finish in the biennial games.

A total of 40 sports are calendared in Hanoi but the Filipinos will only participate in 38 disciplines.

The Philippines as host raked in a historic 149 gold medals in claiming the overall crown in 2019.

It’s only the second time the Philippines won the overall title in the SEA Games after 2005 when it also hosted the event.

