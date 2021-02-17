Track bets heading to Japan early

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) wants Tokyo-bound pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and a couple more hopefuls, possibly Filipino-American sprinter Kristina Knott and hurdler Eric Cray, to be in Japan less than two weeks before the Summer Games.

Patafa president Philip Ella Juico told yesterday’s online PSA Forum they have a standing invitation from Nagasaki to hold a mini-camp at Isahaya City before proceeding to Tokyo where the rescheduled Olympics will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8.

“We have that offer and we accepted it. We’re now only ironing out many details and talk to EJ and his coach about it,” said Juico, adding that the extra days in Japan will give the Filipino athletes time to acclimatize before they enter the Athletes Village.

Knott, who is training in Orlando, and Cray, who is in Texas, are the country’s last two hopes to join Obiena in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old Knott wants to qualify outright in the 100 and 200 meters while the 31-year-old Cray, who saw action in the 2016 Rio Olympics, is aiming to make the cut in the 400m hurdles.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Superliga (PSL) is looking at GMA 7 as its new broadcast home with negotiations underway after a long partnership with TV5.

“We’re starting anew. We’re starting negotiations with GMA 7 as our new TV partner. We’re starting afresh,” said Juico.

If finalized, GMA 7 will air the planned PSL Invitational Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in a bubble in Subic on Feb. 26-28. – Joey Villar