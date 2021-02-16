ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Green takes charge as Ignite goes 4-0 in NBA G League
Jalen Green of Team Ignite handles the ball against the Iowa Wolves on February 15, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
Juan Ocampo/NBAE/ Getty Images via AFP

Green takes charge as Ignite goes 4-0 in NBA G League

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 11:01am

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Jalen Green provided the spark Ignite needed to remain undefeated as they won over the Iowa Wolves, 97-90, at the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, Florida on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

Green had his best game in the bubble so far, leading his team with 22 points on five-of-seven shooting. He also had six boards, five assists and a steal.

This proved to be crucial as fellow lottery draft pick prospect Jonathan Kuminga struggled with only seven points.

Ignite had to claw back from an 11-point deficit, 67-78, in the fourth quarter where they steadily chipped away at the lead.

While Iowa's Charlie Brown Jr. tried to shift the momentum of the game back to the Wolves with a triple, 85-79, Ignite scored 13 unanswered points to take the momentum right back.

Green made good on a dagger layup with 12.2 ticks left in the game to effectively shut the door on the Wolves.

Meanwhile, Filipino prospect Kai Sotto is expected to try to join Ignite in the Orlando bubble after leaving for the US last week.

The squad on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) will try to extend its unbeaten run sans Sotto in a clash with the Erie Bayhawks, which bannered by former NBA forwards Jordan Bell and Omari Spellman.

JALEN GREEN NBA G LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley So defeats world champ Carlsen in Meltwater Champions tiff
Wesley So defeats world champ Carlsen in Meltwater Champions tiff
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Philippine-born United States bet Wesley So conquered reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen to reign supreme in the Euro...
Sports
fbfb
ABAP mourns loss of boxer
By Joey Villar | February 16, 2021 - 12:00am
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines is mourning the passing of former national team member Alexcel Dargantes last Saturday in Baguio City.
Sports
fbfb
Ignite coach Brian Shaw tempers expectations ahead of Kai Sotto's US return
Ignite coach Brian Shaw tempers expectations ahead of Kai Sotto's US return
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Sotto was penciled to miss most of Ignite's action in the bubble with his commitment to Gilas Pilipinas in the third window...
Sports
fbfb
Nadal on track to make history
February 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Rafael Nadal put his old rival Fabio Fognini to the sword to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and move within three wins of the all-time Grand Slam titles record on Monday.
Sports
fbfb
Cone, Black brace for wars vs returning TNT coach
Cone, Black brace for wars vs returning TNT coach
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rival coaches are bracing for topnotch battles with comebacking strategist Chot Reyes and his high-powered TNT Tropang Giga...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
WNBA-bound Filipina open to play for Gilas women
WNBA-bound Filipina open to play for Gilas women
By Luisa Morales | 56 minutes ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women's program received another shot in the arm for its growing talent pool after WNBA-bound Chanelle...
Sports
fbfb
'Champion of his era' Federer still the best, says tennis great
'Champion of his era' Federer still the best, says tennis great
1 hour ago
Tennis great Rod Laver said Roger Federer will always be "the champion of his era" and expects him to win more tournamen...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' Davis facing injury layoff despite scan boost
Lakers' Davis facing injury layoff despite scan boost
1 hour ago
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis faces a lengthy injury layoff despite a scan revealing he had not suffered a ruptured...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas eligible to win PBA title
Gilas eligible to win PBA title
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
The door is open for Gilas to play as a guest team in the PBA Philippine Cup which is tentatively set to start April 9 and...
Sports
fbfb
Navarro joins Gilas pool; draft combine on hold
Navarro joins Gilas pool; draft combine on hold
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas inserted Ateneo’s William Navarro into the special Gilas Pilipinas pool for the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with