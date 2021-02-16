Green takes charge as Ignite goes 4-0 in NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Jalen Green provided the spark Ignite needed to remain undefeated as they won over the Iowa Wolves, 97-90, at the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, Florida on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

Green had his best game in the bubble so far, leading his team with 22 points on five-of-seven shooting. He also had six boards, five assists and a steal.

This proved to be crucial as fellow lottery draft pick prospect Jonathan Kuminga struggled with only seven points.

Ignite had to claw back from an 11-point deficit, 67-78, in the fourth quarter where they steadily chipped away at the lead.

While Iowa's Charlie Brown Jr. tried to shift the momentum of the game back to the Wolves with a triple, 85-79, Ignite scored 13 unanswered points to take the momentum right back.

Green made good on a dagger layup with 12.2 ticks left in the game to effectively shut the door on the Wolves.

Meanwhile, Filipino prospect Kai Sotto is expected to try to join Ignite in the Orlando bubble after leaving for the US last week.

The squad on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) will try to extend its unbeaten run sans Sotto in a clash with the Erie Bayhawks, which bannered by former NBA forwards Jordan Bell and Omari Spellman.