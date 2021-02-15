Karateka James Delos Santos scores personal best in another gold medal performance

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino online karateka World No. 1 James delos Santos came through with his best performance to date as he topped the Katana Intercontinental League on Monday.

Delos Santos, 30, elicited a personal best score of 26.64 points in turning back Switzerland’s Matias Moreno Domont, who settled for a silver medal with 25.06 points.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist’s previous best was 26.1 in this same tournament series a year ago.

It also hiked delos Santos’ total to four this year.

“This is the highest I’ve ever scored in a virtual kata tournament,” said delos Santos, who harvested 36 gold medals last year to zoom to the top ranking in the male senior individual kata.