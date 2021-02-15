ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Karateka James Delos Santos scores personal best in another gold medal performance
James delos Santos
WKF photo

Karateka James Delos Santos scores personal best in another gold medal performance

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino online karateka World No. 1 James delos Santos came through with his best performance to date as he topped the Katana Intercontinental League on Monday.

Delos Santos, 30, elicited a personal best score of 26.64 points in turning back Switzerland’s Matias Moreno Domont, who settled for a silver medal with 25.06 points.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist’s previous best was 26.1 in this same tournament series a year ago.

It also hiked delos Santos’ total to four this year.

“This is the highest I’ve ever scored in a virtual kata tournament,” said delos Santos, who harvested 36 gold medals last year to zoom to the top ranking in the male senior individual kata.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ignite coach Brian Shaw tempers expectations ahead of Kai Sotto's US return
Ignite coach Brian Shaw tempers expectations ahead of Kai Sotto's US return
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto was penciled to miss most of Ignite's action in the bubble with his commitment to Gilas Pilipinas in the third window...
Sports
fbfb
NBA G League source bares requirements for Kai Sotto's entry in Orlando bubble
NBA G League source bares requirements for Kai Sotto's entry in Orlando bubble
By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto will need to pass strict NBA G League health and safety protocols before he could rejoin his team, Ignite.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-UP star turned doctor Fille Cainglet is top pick in historic WNBL draft
Ex-UP star turned doctor Fille Cainglet is top pick in historic WNBL draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Held virtually on Saturday evening, the 32-year-old Cainglet topped a stacked draft pool of over 100 prospects in the country's...
Sports
fbfb
PBA great Benjie Paras to younger players: Don't be 'lazy', sensitive to criticism
PBA great Benjie Paras to younger players: Don't be 'lazy', sensitive to criticism
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having gotten used to a more gritty and tough atmosphere in the sport during his prime in the 80s and 90s, Paras is longing...
Sports
fbfb
Chot Reyes back in PBA as TNT head coach
Chot Reyes back in PBA as TNT head coach
1 day ago
Multi-titled PBA coach and former Gilas Pilipinas mentor Chot Reyes will return to the league to call the shots for the TNT...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Serena Williams not 'obsessed' with Court's Slam record, says coach
Serena Williams not 'obsessed' with Court's Slam record, says coach
1 hour ago
Serena Williams' coach insisted she's not "obsessed" with equaling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, arguing...
Sports
fbfb
PCAP stories: In Cebu, chess is in the blood of the Mangubats
PCAP stories: In Cebu, chess is in the blood of the Mangubats
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It is amazing how chess can be handed down from one generation to another. And to another.
Sports
fbfb
Lillard powers Portland over Mavs; Beal nets 35 to lead Wizards past Celtics
Lillard powers Portland over Mavs; Beal nets 35 to lead Wizards past Celtics
1 hour ago
Damian Lillard delivered 34 points and 11 assists as the Blazers withstood a 44-point performance from Luka Doncic to edge...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So defeats world champ Carlsen in Meltwater Champions tiff
Wesley So defeats world champ Carlsen in Meltwater Champions tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Philippine-born United States bet Wesley So conquered reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen to reign supreme in the Euro...
Sports
fbfb
Suzara calls for immediate change in volleyball landscape
Suzara calls for immediate change in volleyball landscape
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNFVI) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara is asking every volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with