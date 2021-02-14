Strictly no excursions, shopping trips for Team Philippines in Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — “Excursionists” and “Shoppers” will not be allowed in the Tokyo Olympics set July 23 to August 8.

Nonong Araneta, the Philippine chef de mission to the Summer Games, warned national team members who have qualified and still seeking to advance against going outside the areas designated them since the host country would be strict in implementing protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We gave a playbook to the NSAs (national sports associations) participating and still seeking spots to Tokyo,” said Araneta during his interview at Cignal TV’s “The Chasedown” over the weekend.

“And they (Tokyo) will be very strict since public transportation, shopping, sight-seeing will be prohibited and only designated transportation is allowed.

“It will feel like we’re prisoners,” he added.

The Philippine Football Federation president said athletes could not stay long in the athletes village after their competition is over.

“Even in the Olympic village, you have to leave and go home right away after your competition,” said Araneta.

On vaccines, Araneta said it is not compulsory.

“It’s not mandatory but it is advised by the International Olympic Committee to get vaccinations,” he said.

The country’s top officials are projecting around 20-25 athletes to make it to quadrennial games and a delegation of more or less 50 including coaches and officials.

To date, only gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno have made the Olympic cut although there are still at least 83 more Filipinos from 19 sports seeking qualification.

Of these hopefuls, 2016 Rio silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, boxer Nesthy Petecio, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, skateboarder Margie Didal, taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez, sprinter Kristina Knott and karateka Junna Tsukii have the best chance of earning Tokyo berths.