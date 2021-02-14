Kingdom Hearts Series to make PC debut

MANILA, Philippines — Keyblade wielders rejoice! This coming March, the Kingdom Hearts series will be finally available to play on PC.

Announced as part of the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase 2021 last February 11, the latest installment of the series, Kingdom Hearts 3 will be released on multiple platforms, including PC.

Kingdom Hearts is an RPG game that fuses the worlds of Disney, Final Fantasy and Square Enix together in a fight against the Heartless. The series was mostly a PlayStation game with some spinoff games being released for Nintendo and Mobile.

“It is truly a great pleasure to bring so many Kingdom Hearts adventures to PC gamers around the world,” said producer Ichiro Hazama in a press statement.

“Our collaboration with Epic Games is one that stretches back to the development of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and as part of this ongoing relationship, the team at Epic Games have been incredibly supportive in helping us make this a reality. I’m incredibly excited for so many new players to discover and enjoy the action, magic and friendship of Kingdom Hearts on PC.” they added.

The Kingdom Hearts games will officially be available on Epic Games Store on March 30, with pre-orders ongoing. Those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III will have an exclusive Epic Games Store “Elemental Encoder” keyblade to use in-game.