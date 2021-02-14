PBA great Benjie Paras to younger players: Don't be 'lazy', sensitive to criticism

MANILA, Philippines — PBA great and UAAP champion Benjie Paras had a lot to say to today's younger basketball players.

Having gotten used to a more gritty and tough atmosphere in the sport during his prime in the 80s and 90s, Paras is longing to see the return of the same culture that produced more than a handful of legends.

More than anything, the first generation basketball star had valuable advice for the sport's next generation: work the hardest among your team.

"Yung una kong natutunan is laging maaga [ka] sa practice, para nakakapag-ensayo ka ng individual skills tapos ikaw din yung huling aalis," said Paras during the online webshow #TatakUP.

"Pero ngayon sa nakikita ko... Habang hindi pa pumipito yung mga coaches ay nakaupo lang mga players... Karamihan alam mong medyo may katamaran. Iyon ang tingin ko dapat ibalik," he continued.

Apart from an apparent lack in hard work, Paras also noted that a lot of players were "sensitive" when it came to dealing with their coaches — one thing that Paras had learned the hard way to overcome, with a tough coach in Joe Lipa during his time with the UP Fighting Maroons.

READ: Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa

Now an assistant coach for his alma mater, Paras is hoping his wards will learn to handle situations like he did in his prime.

"Yung ibang players na kapag napagsabihan mo, pag naglaro ulit parang walang gana pag nasigawan, napapahiya," said Paras.

"Isa ko ring natutunan din aside from doon kay Coach Joe... Pag ikaw sumama ang loob mo, parang wala dapat pakinggan mo lang. Yun yung isang nakikita kong dapat ibalik dito na dapat yung mga players tanggalin yung pagiging sensitive," he added.