Ex-UP star turned doctor Fille Cainglet is top pick in historic WNBL draft

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet, a former star of the UP Lady Maroons, is the first overall pick of the inaugural Women's National Basketball League draft.

Held virtually on Saturday evening, the 32-year-old Cainglet topped a stacked draft pool of over 100 prospects in the country's first-ever women's pro hoops league.

Cainglet is the older sister of volleyball player Fille Cainglet-Cayetano.

Cainglet is set to play with the Glutagence Glow Boosters where she will be joined by second and third overall picks Camille Claro and Khate Castillo, respectively.

Four teams participated in the draft with the STAN Quezon Lady Spartan, the Pacific Water Queens and the Paranaque Lady Aces rounding up the list of teams to handpick their roster.

Former UAAP standouts were scattered across the draft with the likes of Jat Araja of Adamson and FEU's Camille Sambile taken early in the draft.

UAAP Season 82 Finals MVP Monique Del Carmen, a product of the NU Lady Bulldogs program, fell to the ninth round of the draft.

She will suit up for the Pacific Water Queens.

The Glow Boosters snagged a steal of the draft in the eighth round when they selected national team cager Raiza Palmera-Dy.

The Glow Boosters had the most picks of the drafts with 12, followed by STAN Quezon Lady Spartans with 10 and the Pacific Water Queens with nine.

The Paranaque Lady Aces, who also participated in the inaugural WNBL season, had eight picks.

Those who were not selected in the draft will be a part of a "free agent" pool for possible pickup by squads expected to join the WNBL.