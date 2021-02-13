ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Ex-UP star turned doctor Fille Cainglet is top pick in historic WNBL draft
Dra. Fille Cainglet is the first pick of the historic WNBL draft held virtually on Saturday
WNBL

Ex-UP star turned doctor Fille Cainglet is top pick in historic WNBL draft

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2021 - 10:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet, a former star of the UP Lady Maroons, is the first overall pick of the inaugural Women's National Basketball League draft.

Held virtually on Saturday evening, the 32-year-old Cainglet topped a stacked draft pool of over 100 prospects in the country's first-ever women's pro hoops league.

Cainglet is the older sister of volleyball player Fille Cainglet-Cayetano.

Cainglet is set to play with the Glutagence Glow Boosters where she will be joined by  second and third overall picks Camille Claro and Khate Castillo, respectively.

Four teams participated in the draft with the STAN Quezon Lady Spartan, the Pacific Water Queens and the Paranaque Lady Aces rounding up the list of teams to handpick their roster.

Former UAAP standouts were scattered across the draft with the likes of Jat Araja of Adamson and FEU's Camille Sambile taken early in the draft.

UAAP Season 82 Finals MVP Monique Del Carmen, a product of the NU Lady Bulldogs program, fell to the ninth round of the draft.

She will suit up for the Pacific Water Queens.

The Glow Boosters snagged a steal of the draft in the eighth round when they selected national team cager Raiza Palmera-Dy.

The Glow Boosters had the most picks of the drafts with 12, followed by STAN Quezon Lady Spartans with 10 and the Pacific Water Queens with nine.

The Paranaque Lady Aces, who also participated in the inaugural WNBL season, had eight picks.

Those who were not selected in the draft will be a part of a "free agent" pool for possible pickup by squads expected to join the WNBL.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SBP aiding Kai Sotto's NBA G League return
SBP aiding Kai Sotto's NBA G League return
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
This after the cancellation of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar where Sotto was supposed to suit up for Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
WNBL to hold historic draft; Glutagence to take first picks
WNBL to hold historic draft; Glutagence to take first picks
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The country's inaugural women's pro hoops league, the WNBL will commence an online draft for the history books, with the Glutagence...
Sports
fbfb
WBA disrespects Manny
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
When we were kids, my classmates and I used to joke that recess was our favorite subject in school.
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos bests Swiss foe for 3rd online karate gold of 2021
Delos Santos bests Swiss foe for 3rd online karate gold of 2021
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos garnered a score of 25.6 as against Domont’s 24.4 to claim his third gold of the year...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena breaks record anew, claims silver in Orlen Cup
EJ Obiena breaks record anew, claims silver in Orlen Cup
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Obiena, who broke the national mark already twice this year, tallied another personal and national best when he cleared the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Doha FIBA matches scrapped
Doha FIBA matches scrapped
By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
After more than three weeks in a bubble in Calamba, Laguna, Gilas Pilipinas is closing its training camp without a competition...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas picks Heading, Rangel, Tungcab
By Olmin Leyba | February 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Alab Pilipinas duo Jordan Heading and Tzaddy Rangel along with Jaydee Tungcab are set to join the Gilas Pilipinas full-time training pool that’s geared towards the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbfb
E-kata not Olympic qualifier
E-kata not Olympic qualifier
By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
There’s no stopping Orencio James de los Santos from dominating the e-kata world circuit where he’s ranked No....
Sports
fbfb
Lillard, Melo lead Blazers past Sixers
February 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Damian Lillard drained a pair of crucial late free throws and Robert Covington made a clutch defensive play with three seconds left as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia 76ers...
Sports
fbfb
Unresolved Olympic controversies
By Bill Velasco | February 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The Olympics is the gleaming zenith of human athletic achievement.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with