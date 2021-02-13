Delos Santos bests Swiss foe for 3rd online karate gold of 2021
MANILA, Philippines — World No. 1 James delos Santos outclassed Switzerland’s Matias Moreno Domont to rule the Sports Data e-Tournament E-Karate World Series 2021 edition #1 Saturday.
The 30-year-old delos Santos garnered a score of 25.6 as against Domont’s 24.4 to claim his third gold of the year.
The two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist was coming off victories in another Sports Data event a month ago and the First Inner Strength Martial Arts International e-Tournament last Thursday.
“This is my third gold of the year and I hope to win more,” said delos Santos.
Delos Santos has zoomed to the top of the world individual senior kata rankings after hauling 36 gold medals last year.
