Clarkson, Jazz keep rolling vs Bucks; Lakers dump Grizzlies

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz continued to roll in the NBA season after winning against the Milwaukee Bucks, 129-115 on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Their sixth straight win and their 17th in the last 18 games, the Jazz improved to 21-5 and continued to rank first in the Western Conference with a league-best record.

Clarkson scored 25 points off of the bench with four others scoring double figures in the dominant win.

Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert both tallied 27 markers while Donovan Mitchell chipped in with 26 in a game that saw the Jazz lead by as much as 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, who are second to the Jazz in the West standings, beat the Memphis Grizzlies without Anthony Davis, 115-105.

LeBron James continues to defy father time with another vintage performance and a near triple-double of 28 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

The Lakers had to fight back from a 20-point deficit as they played catch-up for the first three quarters.

But in the final salvo, when it mattered the most, it was all LA. They outscored Memphis, 69-46 in final two quarters of the game.

For their part, the Dallas Mavericks rode a career-high 46 points from Luka Doncic to outlast the New Orleans Pelicans, 143-130.

This overshadowed another career-high performance by Zion Williamson where he tallied 36 points off of an almost perfect 14-of-15 shooting night.

Kristaps Porzingis coupled Doncic's career-high outing with 36 points of his own with eight three-pointers made.

In the other games, the Detroit Pistons stunned the Boston Celtics, 108-102 in the TD Garden.

Rookie Saddiq Bey's 30-point outburst from the bench paced the Pistons to their seventh win of the season.

Terry Rozier, meanwhile, exploded for 41 points in a 120-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Washington Wizards continued to slump after the New York Knicks emerged victorious, 109-91.

Julius Randle had a monster double-double of 24 points and 18 rebounds to pace New York to the victory.

The San Antonio Spurs, for their part, beat the Atlanta Hawks, 125-114.

The Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Orlando Magic also tallied wins.