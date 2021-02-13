Clark to host FIBA bubble after all

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like the final window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers will find its way to Clark, Pampanga after all.

After cancelling its prior plans to host the regional qualifiers due to travel bans imposed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it looks like the Philippines will be awarded another chance to organize the pocket tournament.

In a memo from the International Basketball Federation released by multiple media outlets on Friday, FIBA said that the Philippines will play host to two groups of the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

This just after Doha, Qatar called off its hosting of the scheduled third window next week due to rising COVID-19 cases just yesterday.

Meanwhile, Lebanon will host the third group that would've supposedly competed in the Doha bubble.

FIBA said that the final dates of the "window to be created" will likely need 10 days to be finalized.

Gilas Pilipinas, for their part, have already ceased their training camp in Calamba, Laguna yesterday after the announcement of the Doha cancellation.