Didal hauls nominations in Asia Skateboarding Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal hauled a number of nominations in the first-ever Asia Skateboarding Awards.

Didal, who is also vying for a berth in the delayed Tokyo Olympics, had already been shortlisted for the Asia Skater of the Year award which will be the highlight of the regional awards show.

Other nominations for Didal include those sponsored by different Skateboarding brands like the "Fastest Feet in the East" and the "Creative Sole" awards.

She is already in the top three for the women's category of the two plums.

Didal is also included in the shortlist for the "Style For Miles" award with fellow Pinoy Cindy Lou Serna.

Mak Feliciano is nominated for the award in the men's category.

Also joining Didal as the Philippines' bets in the awards show are Jerwin Santos and John Flory Panugalinog for the men's "Creative Sole" title.

Khyll Angelo Siarot, 16, and Serna, 18, are also nominated for the show's Asia Rookie of the Year award.