ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
SBP 'saddened' with Doha FIBA bubble cancellation
SBP president Al Panlilio
STAR/File

SBP 'saddened' with Doha FIBA bubble cancellation

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc. (SBP) is saddened by the sudden cancellation of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers set in Doha, Qatar, but understands the situation.

This was the message by SBP President Al Panlilio on Friday following the official confirmation of the fate of Gilas in the third window of the qualifiers.

"Although we are saddened by the situation, we also understand the predicament faced by the Qatar Basketball Federation as they had no choice but to follow the mandate of their government," Panlilio's statement read.

Doha was quick to lend a hand to the Philippines following the latter's cancellation of the hosting here in Clark, Pampanga due to the travel bans still imposed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Qatar's prompt assistance didn't go unnoticed by the federation, with Panlilio expressing his gratitude to the Qatari basketball community.

"We thank our Qatari friends for their willingness to host our group given the short notice and we are hoping that the rise of COVID-19 cases in their country ceases soon," said Panlilio.

Gilas was scheduled to face off with regional rivals Korea twice in Doha, along with a clash against Indonesia.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FIBA Asia Cup Doha qualifiers cancelled, says Saudi hoops body
FIBA Asia Cup Doha qualifiers cancelled, says Saudi hoops body
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
This after the Saudi Basketball Federation announced a decision to cancel their hosting of the FIBA bubble due to rising cases...
Sports
fbfb
WBA disrespects Manny
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
When we were kids, my classmates and I used to joke that recess was our favorite subject in school.
Sports
fbfb
Minnesota Timberwolves partner with Tanduay too
Minnesota Timberwolves partner with Tanduay too
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The partnership will give Tanduay TV-visible courtside rotation LED and basket pad LED signage, pole pads, and arena signage...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas minds nothing but training
By Olmin Leyba | February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas stays concentrated on its buildup for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Qatar amid the rising virus cases in the region that already forced the postponement of matches in neighboring Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
Hawks' Young fined $20,000 for ref remarks
Hawks' Young fined $20,000 for ref remarks
5 hours ago
Atlanta guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) for "inappropriate language" directed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SBP 'saddened' with Doha FIBA bubble cancellation
SBP 'saddened' with Doha FIBA bubble cancellation
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Doha was quick to lend a hand to the Philippines following the latter's cancellation of the hosting here in Clark, Pampanga...
Sports
fbfb
Curry, Golden State overpower Magic; Heat win 4th straight
Curry, Golden State overpower Magic; Heat win 4th straight
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Curry finished with a game-high 40 points, coming off of an average of more than 37 markers in his last five games.
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo 2020 chief to resign, but successor choice criticized
Tokyo 2020 chief to resign, but successor choice criticized
4 hours ago
Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori is expected to resign Friday over a sexism row, but his apparently hand-picked successor —...
Sports
fbfb
Kenin yields crown; Barty lifts hopes of home fans
February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Defending champion Sofia Kenin exited the Australian Open in tears on Thursday as world number one Ashleigh Barty negotiated a sticky moment to reach the third round.
Sports
fbfb
Rolando Dy makes case for crack at Brave lightweight champ
Rolando Dy makes case for crack at Brave lightweight champ
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Brave Combat Federation 2020 Fighter of the Year Rolando Dy said he is willing to prove he is worthy of a shot at the lightweight...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with