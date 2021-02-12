SBP 'saddened' with Doha FIBA bubble cancellation

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc. (SBP) is saddened by the sudden cancellation of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers set in Doha, Qatar, but understands the situation.

This was the message by SBP President Al Panlilio on Friday following the official confirmation of the fate of Gilas in the third window of the qualifiers.

Related Stories SBP confirms cancellation of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha

"Although we are saddened by the situation, we also understand the predicament faced by the Qatar Basketball Federation as they had no choice but to follow the mandate of their government," Panlilio's statement read.

Doha was quick to lend a hand to the Philippines following the latter's cancellation of the hosting here in Clark, Pampanga due to the travel bans still imposed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Qatar's prompt assistance didn't go unnoticed by the federation, with Panlilio expressing his gratitude to the Qatari basketball community.

"We thank our Qatari friends for their willingness to host our group given the short notice and we are hoping that the rise of COVID-19 cases in their country ceases soon," said Panlilio.

Gilas was scheduled to face off with regional rivals Korea twice in Doha, along with a clash against Indonesia.