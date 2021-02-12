ESPORT
Curry, Golden State overpower Magic; Heat win 4th straight
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic on February 11, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
NOAH GRAHAM / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Curry buried 10 triples to tow the Golden State Warriors past the Orlando Magic, 111-105, as the NBA season continued on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

A five-minute scoring drought by the Magic in the fourth salvo due to Warriors' stingy defense doomed Orlando as Golden State ran away with the game.

Though the Magic tried to stage a fight back in the final minute of the game, the deficit proved too big as the Warriors were able to hold on for the win.

Curry finished with a game-high 40 points, coming off of an average of more than 37 markers in his last five games.

He also had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

For their part, the Miami Heat are finally finding their groove after clinching their fourth win in a row at the expense of the Houston Rockets, 101-94.

Their fifth victory in the last six games, the Heat pulled off the win with only nine available players.

Jimmy Butler top-scored for the Heat with 27 points, while four others also finished in double-digit scoring for Miami.

In the other games, the Boston Celtics cooled off the Toronto Raptors, 120-106.

A wire-to-wire victory, the Celtics led by as much as 19 points in the final salvo.

Three different Celtics scored more than 20 points with Semi Ojeleye leading the pack with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown combined for 41 markers.

For their part, the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons, 111-95.

The Portland Trailblazers, on the other hand, eked out a tight win against the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-114.

