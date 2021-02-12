ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
FIBA Asia Cup Doha qualifiers cancelled, says Saudi hoops body
Gilas Pilipinas in the Bahrain bubble last November
FIBA

FIBA Asia Cup Doha qualifiers cancelled, says Saudi hoops body

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 9:37am

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like Gilas Pilipinas' trip to Doha, Qatar for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers will not push through.

This after the Saudi Basketball Federation announced a decision to cancel their hosting of the FIBA bubble due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Federation announced the decision on its official Twitter account in Arabic on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

The cancellation is a tough break for Gilas Pilipinas, which has been deep in preparation for the competition in a training bubble in Calamba, Laguna.

This is also a snag on the plans of Philippine basketball prospect Kai Sotto, who opted out of the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, Florida to play for Gilas Pilipinas in Doha.

The Philippines was initially set to host the bubble before travel bans caused FIBA to relocate the window hosting to Doha.

Games for the FIBA qualifiers in Bahrain have also been called off due to virus concerns.

It remains unclear if another city will play host to the qualifiers or not.

BASKETBALL FIBA GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WBA disrespects Manny
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
When we were kids, my classmates and I used to joke that recess was our favorite subject in school.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas minds nothing but training
By Olmin Leyba | February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas stays concentrated on its buildup for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Qatar amid the rising virus cases in the region that already forced the postponement of matches in neighboring Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
Kenin yields crown; Barty lifts hopes of home fans
February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Defending champion Sofia Kenin exited the Australian Open in tears on Thursday as world number one Ashleigh Barty negotiated a sticky moment to reach the third round.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Raring to join Gilas Pilipinas in training in preparation for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers later...
Sports
fbfb
WNBA prospect Chanelle Molina opens doors for more Filipina cagers
WNBA prospect Chanelle Molina opens doors for more Filipina cagers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
A standout from Washington State in US NCAA Division I, Molina earlier this week opened the floodgates for Pinay dreamers...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Hawks' Young fined $20,000 for ref remarks
Hawks' Young fined $20,000 for ref remarks
25 minutes ago
Atlanta guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) for "inappropriate language" directed...
Sports
fbfb
Minnesota Timberwolves partner with Tanduay too
Minnesota Timberwolves partner with Tanduay too
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The partnership will give Tanduay TV-visible courtside rotation LED and basket pad LED signage, pole pads, and arena signage...
Sports
fbfb
Rolando Dy makes case for crack at Brave lightweight champ
Rolando Dy makes case for crack at Brave lightweight champ
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Brave Combat Federation 2020 Fighter of the Year Rolando Dy said he is willing to prove he is worthy of a shot at the lightweight...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines seeks sending big contingent to Tokyo Olympics
Philippines seeks sending big contingent to Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Philippine Tokyo Olympics delegation chef de mission Nonong Araneta is expecting more Filipinos to join gymnast Caloy Yulo,...
Sports
fbfb
Finding their field of dreams at 'Tuloy'
Finding their field of dreams at 'Tuloy'
By Rick Olivares | 17 hours ago
The sprawling 4.5-hectare facility located in Alabang, Muntinlupa is home to at least 160 children from “the less privileged...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with