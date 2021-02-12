Minnesota Timberwolves partner with Tanduay too

MANILA, Philippines — The Minnesota Timberwolves are the latest team to partner with local rhum company Tanduay in the NBA.

Less than a month after they inked their partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philippine Distillers added another to their growing list of NBA partners with already four teams signing deals and another one on the way.

The partnership will give Tanduay TV-visible courtside rotation LED and basket pad LED signage, pole pads, and arena signage bearing its iconic name and logo.

A custom Timberwolves-Tanduay co-brand packaging for rums will also be made available in Minnesota — similar to their co-brand packaging with the Bucks in Milwaukee.

"As a global brand, we love bringing the world closer together, having fans experience flavors or products they haven't tried before and offer something we know they'll love," said Ryan Tanke, COO of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx.

"It's an honor to partner with the world's top-selling rum," he continued.

Tanduay President and COO Lucio Tan III, meanwhile, said that it is a privilege to partner with the NBA squad.

"We are proud to have found that partner in the Minnesota Timberwolves," said Tan.

Tanduay already has partnerships with the Bucks, the Wolves, the Golden State Warriors, and the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.