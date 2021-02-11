Eala bucks slow start, squeaks past Spanish foe

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala grinded out a tough three-set victory over tournament seventh seed Cristina Bucsa, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(8), in the Round of 16 of the ITF W25 Grenoble on Thursday.

After losing a lopsided 2-6 opener, Eala pulled off all the stops to best the 23-year-old Bucsa.

Eala shifted momentum on her side going into the deciding third set after a dominating 6-3 win the previous set.

The 15-year-old wunderkind engaged in a neck-and-neck affair against Bucsa in the winner-take-all third set.

Eala broke Bucsa's serve in the sixth game of the third set to tie the set, 3-3.

She would then take the lead, 4-3. She had the chance to send Bucsa against the wall and lead, 5-3, but the Spanish tennister fought back and tied the match anew, 5-5 and again, 6-6.

However, Eala remained undettered and eked out the tiebreak win to emerge victorious.

Eala will face off with the winner between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and home bet Gaelle Desperrier of France in the quarterfinals.