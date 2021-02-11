ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Eala bucks slow start, squeaks past Spanish foe
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

Eala bucks slow start, squeaks past Spanish foe

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 7:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala grinded out a tough three-set victory over tournament seventh seed Cristina Bucsa, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(8), in the Round of 16 of the ITF W25 Grenoble on Thursday.

After losing a lopsided 2-6 opener, Eala pulled off all the stops to best the 23-year-old Bucsa.

Eala shifted momentum on her side going into the deciding third set after a dominating 6-3 win the previous set.

The 15-year-old wunderkind engaged in a neck-and-neck affair against Bucsa in the winner-take-all third set.

Eala broke Bucsa's serve in the sixth game of the third set to tie the set, 3-3.

She would then take the lead, 4-3. She had the chance to send Bucsa against the wall and lead, 5-3, but the Spanish tennister fought back and tied the match anew, 5-5 and again, 6-6.

However, Eala remained undettered and eked out the tiebreak win to emerge victorious.

Eala will face off with the winner between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and home bet Gaelle Desperrier of France in the quarterfinals.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green, Ignite top Santa Cruz Warriors in NBA G League opener
Jalen Green, Ignite top Santa Cruz Warriors in NBA G League opener
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Three Ignite youngsters, including Green, finished in double-digit scoring to help the G League newcomers top the Warrio...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Raring to join Gilas Pilipinas in training in preparation for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers later...
Sports
fbfb
Big break for Amer
Big break for Amer
By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
If there’s something Baser Amer brings to the table for Blackwater in the PBA, it’s his high quality leadership....
Sports
fbfb
LeBron, Lakers escape Thunder; Suns outlast Bucks
LeBron, Lakers escape Thunder; Suns outlast Bucks
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Lakers who were without Anthony Davis, won their sixth consecutive game in their third-straight overtime matchup, 114-113,...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos wins year's 2nd online karate gold
Delos Santos wins year's 2nd online karate gold
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos edged Slovenian Nejc Sternisa, 25.4-24.6, in the finals to add to his triumph in the 2021 SportsData...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Rolando Dy makes case for crack at Brave lightweight champ
Rolando Dy makes case for crack at Brave lightweight champ
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Brave Combat Federation 2020 Fighter of the Year Rolando Dy said he is willing to prove he is worthy of a shot at the lightweight...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines seeks sending big contingent to Tokyo Olympics
Philippines seeks sending big contingent to Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Philippine Tokyo Olympics delegation chef de mission Nonong Araneta is expecting more Filipinos to join gymnast Caloy Yulo,...
Sports
fbfb
Finding their field of dreams at 'Tuloy'
Finding their field of dreams at 'Tuloy'
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The sprawling 4.5-hectare facility located in Alabang, Muntinlupa is home to at least 160 children from “the less privileged...
Sports
fbfb
WNBA prospect Chanelle Molina opens doors for more Filipina cagers
WNBA prospect Chanelle Molina opens doors for more Filipina cagers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
A standout from Washington State in US NCAA Division I, Molina earlier this week opened the floodgates for Pinay dreamers...
Sports
fbfb
Petro Gazz lands Myla Pablo
Petro Gazz lands Myla Pablo
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Petro Gazz won the Myla Pablo sweepstakes as it signed the two-time conference and finals Most Valuable Player in its fold...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with