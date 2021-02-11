ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Delos Santos wins year's 2nd online karate gold
James De Los Santos
Facebook/James De Los Santos

Delos Santos wins year's 2nd online karate gold

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino karateka ace James “OJ” delos Santos reigned supreme in the First Inner Strength Martial Arts International eTournament Thursday for his second gold medal of the year.

The 30-year-old delos Santos edged Slovenian Nejc Sternisa, 25.4-24.6, in the finals to add to his triumph in the 2021 SportsData eTournament World Series #1 a month ago.

Along the way, the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist hurdled George Philips of the United Kingdom, 25-22.4, and Matias Moreno Domont of Switzerland, 24.7-24.

Delos Santos is trying to replicate his golden rampage last year when he harvested a whopping 36 gold medals to climb to the top as the World No. 1 in online kata’s men’s senior division.

“This will further boost our standing in the eKata world rankings,” said delos Santos.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green, Ignite top Santa Cruz Warriors in NBA G League opener
Jalen Green, Ignite top Santa Cruz Warriors in NBA G League opener
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Three Ignite youngsters, including Green, finished in double-digit scoring to help the G League newcomers top the Warrio...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Raring to join Gilas Pilipinas in training in preparation for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers later...
Sports
fbfb
Bayno hopes to visit soon
By Joaquin Henson | February 11, 2021 - 12:00am
There were disturbing reports from the wires that Bill Bayno had resigned as Indiana Pacers assistant coach for “personal and mental health reasons” last Monday.
Sports
fbfb
Eala clashes with Spanish bet in France tiff
Eala clashes with Spanish bet in France tiff
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Already her fourth pro tiff of the year, Eala will bat to qualify for her fourth-straight pro quarterfinals stint after deep...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron, Lakers escape Thunder; Suns outlast Bucks
LeBron, Lakers escape Thunder; Suns outlast Bucks
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Lakers who were without Anthony Davis, won their sixth consecutive game in their third-straight overtime matchup, 114-113,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
WNBA prospect Chanelle Molina opens doors for more Filipina cagers
WNBA prospect Chanelle Molina opens doors for more Filipina cagers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
A standout from Washington State in US NCAA Division I, Molina earlier this week opened the floodgates for Pinay dreamers...
Sports
fbfb
Petro Gazz lands Myla Pablo
Petro Gazz lands Myla Pablo
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Petro Gazz won the Myla Pablo sweepstakes as it signed the two-time conference and finals Most Valuable Player in its fold...
Sports
fbfb
UC Riverside's Magpayo recalls support from NBA&rsquo;s Erik Spoelstra
UC Riverside's Magpayo recalls support from NBA’s Erik Spoelstra
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Magpayo of the UC Riverside Highlanders and Spoelstra, longtime head coach of the Miami Heat in the NBA, are the first head...
Sports
fbfb
Media: Tokyo Olympics boss Mori to resign over sexist remarks
Media: Tokyo Olympics boss Mori to resign over sexist remarks
3 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori is to resign over sexist remarks that have sparked outrage in Japan and abroad, reports...
Sports
fbfb
Mavs hold off Hawks for 3rd straight win; Nets bounce back vs Pacers
Mavs hold off Hawks for 3rd straight win; Nets bounce back vs Pacers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Luka Doncic and the Mavs had to battle it out with Trae Young and the Hawks until the final possession to inch closer to a...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with