Delos Santos wins year's 2nd online karate gold

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino karateka ace James “OJ” delos Santos reigned supreme in the First Inner Strength Martial Arts International eTournament Thursday for his second gold medal of the year.

The 30-year-old delos Santos edged Slovenian Nejc Sternisa, 25.4-24.6, in the finals to add to his triumph in the 2021 SportsData eTournament World Series #1 a month ago.

Along the way, the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist hurdled George Philips of the United Kingdom, 25-22.4, and Matias Moreno Domont of Switzerland, 24.7-24.

Delos Santos is trying to replicate his golden rampage last year when he harvested a whopping 36 gold medals to climb to the top as the World No. 1 in online kata’s men’s senior division.

“This will further boost our standing in the eKata world rankings,” said delos Santos.