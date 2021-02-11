ESPORT
LeBron, Lakers escape Thunder; Suns outlast Bucks
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns both eked out one-point victories over their respective opponents on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Lakers who were without Anthony Davis, won their sixth consecutive game in their third-straight overtime matchup, 114-113, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James came out with a defensive stop in the final possession of overtime to help his squad hang on for the win.

This made up for a botched jump shot from James which gave the Thunder possession with four ticks left in the game.

James finished with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Al Horford led the Thunder in the losing effort with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Suns held on for a 125-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to put a stop to the Bucks' five-game win streak.

The Suns survived a 47-point explosion from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also had 11 rebounds.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 58 points to help propel Phoenix to the win.

In the other games, the Denver Nuggets thrashed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 133-95.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, bested the New Orleans Pellicans, 129-116.

