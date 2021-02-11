UC Riverside's Magpayo recalls support from NBAâ€™s Erik Spoelstra

ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
UC Riverside's Magpayo recalls support from NBA's Erik Spoelstra
Mike Magpayo (L) and Erik Spoelstra
AFP/FILE

UC Riverside's Magpayo recalls support from NBA’s Erik Spoelstra

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 1:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Americans Mike Magpayo and Erik Spoelstra are both trailblazers of the Asian community when it comes to basketball in the United States.

Magpayo of the UC Riverside Highlanders and Spoelstra, longtime head coach of the Miami Heat in the NBA, are the first head coaches of Asian descent in the US NCAA, and in the four major North American professional sports leagues, respectively.

This is why it doesn't come as a surprise that the two share a special bond as pioneers of the Asian community which is considered a "minority of minorities" in the North American sports scene.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Magpayo recalled Spoelstra's encouraging words to him after he was named acting head coach at UC Riverside last year.

"I was really fired up when I saw the headline," Spoelstra's message read.

"All your experiences have prepared you for this opportunity. It will seem crazy and oftentimes harrowing at first, but it slows you down, and you find your head coach voice pretty quickly. Looking forward to following your season... Good luck and congrats again Mike. Represent," the two-time NBA champion continued.

Magpayo reportedly keeps the message in his phone up to this day, as a reminder from one of his "idols" as he calls Spoelstra.

Magpayo who has led the Highlanders to fourth place in the Big West so far (8-4, 4-2), continues to lead the way for the Asian community, promoting the Asian Coaches Association.

