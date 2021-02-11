ESPORT
Mavs hold off Hawks for 3rd straight win; Nets bounce back vs Pacers
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks on February 10, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
GLENN JAMES / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The Dallas Mavericks tallied their third win in a row after outlasting the Atlanta Hawks in a thriller, 118-117, as the NBA season continued on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Luka Doncic and the Mavs had to battle it out with Trae Young and the Hawks until the final possession to inch closer to a .500 record with their 12-14 slate.

Both teams exchanged haymakers in the final minutes of the game that kept the match dangerously close.

Dorian Finney-Smith looked to close the door on the Hawks with a triple with 1:18 left in regulation and extended their lead to four, 118-114.

But a 32-foot three pointer from Young just 15 seconds after kept the Hawks within striking distance.

Jalen Brunson, who was instrumental in the Mavs' fourth quarter surge that led them past the Hawks after trailing in the third quarter, missed on a wide-open three with 7.1 ticks left to keep the door ajar for the Hawks.

But Danilo Gallinari would botch on a pull up shot with 0.9 left in the game to help the Mavs hold on for the win.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets rebounded from their loss against the lowly Detroit Pistons yesterday with a lopsided 104-94 win over the Indiana Pacers.

In a virtually wire-to-wire victory, the Nets led by as much as 36 points early in the third salvo.

Kyrie Irving led the way in scoring for the Nets with 35 points in as many minutes of action.

James Harden, for his part, tallied 19 points, 11 boards, and five assists.

In the other games, the Toronto Raptors sank 19 3-pointers to bury the Washington Wizards, 137-115.

Seven different Raptors scored in double-figures in a game that saw Toronto lead the Wizards by as much as 24.

Norman Powwell top scored with 28 points while Pascal Siakam had 26 markers.

For their part, the Memphis Grizzlies topped the Charlotte Hornets, 130-114 with Kyle Anderson's 27 points leading the way on offense.

The Grizzlies survived a 34-point outburst from Terry Rozier where they outscored the Hornets, 31-15 in the third salvo to run away with the win.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers spoiled Karl-Anthony Towns' return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-112.

Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with 36 points while Lou Williams tallied 27.

