Eala clashes with Spanish bet in France tiff
Alex Eala
Julien Crosnier / FFT

February 11, 2021 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continues her stint at the ITF W25 Greonble in the Round of 16 when she faces Cristina Bucsa on Thursday.

In the first round in Grenoble, she ruled 32-year-old Laura Ioana Paar in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, to move forward in the tournament.

READ: Alex Eala outlasts Romanian foe in $25K pro tourney in France

Bucsa, 23, is a Moldovan-born Spanish player who has a career-high singles ranking of World No. 164.

Already her fourth pro tiff of the year, Eala will bat to qualify for her fourth-straight pro quarterfinals stint after deep runs in the ITF W15 Manacor tournaments last month.

Eala opened 2021 with her first-ever title in the pro circuit after ruling the first leg of the Manacor tiff.

Eala's foe is the seventh-seed in the tournament and has four ITF titles under her belt.

Eala, for her part, has one ITF title and is currently ranked World No. 903 in the WTA rankings.

