Jalen Green, Ignite top Santa Cruz Warriors in NBA G League opener

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green and Team Ignite took a winning start to their NBA G League stint with a 109-104 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Three Ignite youngsters, including Green, finished in double-digit scoring to help the G League newcomers top the Warriors.

Related Stories Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay

Ignite led the Warriors by as much as 20 points in the second half, before a comeback effort led by Nico Mannion cut the deficit to just three points, 100-103 with 1:41 ticks left.

Jonathan Kuminga top-scored for the prospects with 19 points and two rebounds, Daishen Nix had 12 markers, three rebounds and three assists.

Green, for his part had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Ignite veteran Jarrett Jack and Brandon Ashley tallied 23 and 17 points, respectively, to tow them past Santa Cruz.

For the Warriors, NBA veteran and NBA champion Jeremy Lin had 18 markers in his highly anticipated return to action.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole led Santa Cruz with 22 points.

Ignite will to return to action on Friday (Saturday, Manila) against the Oklahoma City Blue.