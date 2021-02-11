ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Jalen Green, Ignite top Santa Cruz Warriors in NBA G League opener
Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite is defended by Nico Mannion #2 of the Santa Cruz Warriors on February 10, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
JUAN OCAMPO / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jalen Green, Ignite top Santa Cruz Warriors in NBA G League opener

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green and Team Ignite took a winning start to their NBA G League stint with a 109-104 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Three Ignite youngsters, including Green, finished in double-digit scoring to help the G League newcomers top the Warriors.

Ignite led the Warriors by as much as 20 points in the second half, before a comeback effort led by Nico Mannion cut the deficit to just three points, 100-103 with 1:41 ticks left.

Jonathan Kuminga top-scored for the prospects with 19 points and two rebounds, Daishen Nix had 12 markers, three rebounds and three assists.

Green, for his part had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Ignite veteran Jarrett Jack and Brandon Ashley tallied 23 and 17 points, respectively, to tow them past Santa Cruz.

For the Warriors, NBA veteran and NBA champion Jeremy Lin had 18 markers in his highly anticipated return to action.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole led Santa Cruz with 22 points.

Ignite will to return to action on Friday (Saturday, Manila) against the Oklahoma City Blue.

