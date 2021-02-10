Philippines seeks 4 medals in SEAG volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. is eyeing nothing less than to medal in all four events in the 31st Southeast Asian Games from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The forecast came after the PNVFI named its president Ramon Suzara and Premier Volleyball League commissioner Tony Boy Liao as co-chair of the committee in charge of national team matters during yesterday's first board meeting by the PNVFI and oath-taking ceremony administered by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino at The Vault in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Liao was appointed because of his experience being the team manager of the women’s team that snared the gold in the 1993 Singapore SEAG while Suzara was then secretary-general of the Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association, the precursor of the Philippine Volleyball Federation and the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.

“The goal is to improve on our three medals in the last SEAG,” Liao told The STAR on Wednesday.

Liao was referring to a historic silver medal by the men’s squad and the two bronzes in beach volley.

The women’s squad wound up only fourth.

Philippine Olympic Committee second vice president Richard Gomez was also named secretary of the committee.

There are reports that Beach Volleyball Republic’s Charo Soriano, who heads the beach volley council, and Rebisco owner Jonathan Ng, whose company has sponsored the volley and beach volley teams in the SEAG, will be tapped to join the committee.

The committee’s first order of business are to name the national coaches and the formation of the 25-player pool that would include talented young players from the collegiate leagues.

Plans on revamping the women’s team were already hatched by the PNVFI while leaning on keeping the men's and beach volley coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the PNVFI also named Alyssa Valdez as chair of the athletes’ commission with Abi Marano as her deputy chair, Denden Lazaro as secretary and Johnvic de Guzman as vice secretary.

Also appointed as committee heads are Carmela Gamboa (events), Jerry Yee (technical/coaches), Robert Calo (referee), Karl Chan (development), Don Caringal (marketing), Benson Bocboc (VIS), Dr. Raul Canlas (medical), Rod Roque (finance) and Fr. Vic Calvo, OP (legal and ethics).

PVL president Ricky Palou and Roger Branzuela were tapped as deputy secretary-generals for international affairs and member relations, respectively.