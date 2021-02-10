ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Philippines seeks 4 medals in SEAG volleyball

Philippines seeks 4 medals in SEAG volleyball

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. is eyeing nothing less than to medal in all four events in the 31st Southeast Asian Games from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The forecast came after the PNVFI named its president Ramon Suzara and Premier Volleyball League commissioner Tony Boy Liao as co-chair of the committee in charge of national team matters during yesterday's first board meeting by the PNVFI and oath-taking ceremony administered by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino at The Vault in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Liao was appointed because of his experience being the team manager of the women’s team that snared the gold in the 1993 Singapore SEAG while Suzara was then secretary-general of the Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association, the precursor of the Philippine Volleyball Federation and the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.

“The goal is to improve on our three medals in the last SEAG,” Liao told The STAR on Wednesday.

Liao was referring to a historic silver medal by the men’s squad and the two bronzes in beach volley.

The women’s squad wound up only fourth.

Philippine Olympic Committee second vice president Richard Gomez was also named secretary of the committee.

There are reports that Beach Volleyball Republic’s Charo Soriano, who heads the beach volley council, and Rebisco owner Jonathan Ng, whose company has sponsored the volley and beach volley teams in the SEAG, will be tapped to join the committee.

The committee’s first order of business are to name the national coaches and the formation of the 25-player pool that would include talented young players from the collegiate leagues.

Plans on revamping the women’s team were already hatched by the PNVFI while leaning on keeping the men's and beach volley coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the PNVFI also named Alyssa Valdez as chair of the athletes’ commission with Abi Marano as her deputy chair, Denden Lazaro as secretary and Johnvic de Guzman as vice secretary.

Also appointed as committee heads are Carmela Gamboa (events), Jerry Yee (technical/coaches), Robert Calo (referee), Karl Chan (development), Don Caringal (marketing), Benson Bocboc (VIS), Dr. Raul Canlas (medical), Rod Roque (finance) and Fr. Vic Calvo, OP (legal and ethics).

PVL president Ricky Palou and Roger Branzuela were tapped as deputy secretary-generals for international affairs and member relations, respectively.

SEA GAMES VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Raring to join Gilas Pilipinas in training in preparation for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers later...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: Mavericks no longer playing US anthem before games
Reports: Mavericks no longer playing US anthem before games
4 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks have opted to stop playing the US national anthem before games this season, reports said Tuesday, breaking...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz continue hot streak vs Celtics; Warriors avenge loss to Spurs
Jazz continue hot streak vs Celtics; Warriors avenge loss to Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Celtics looked dangerously close to handing the Jazz a loss when they cut Utah's lead down to four, 104-108, with three...
Sports
fbfb
Nash questions players after Nets slump to Pistons
Nash questions players after Nets slump to Pistons
4 hours ago
Coach Steve Nash tore into his depleted Brooklyn Nets side Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as their losing streak continued...
Sports
fbfb
Lowly Pistons stun Nets; Heat outlast Knicks
Lowly Pistons stun Nets; Heat outlast Knicks
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In only their sixth win of the season, the Pistons took a virtually wire-to-wire victory over the Nets where they led by as...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Galaxy Racer acquires majority stake in Philippine esports firm DreamFyre
Galaxy Racer acquires majority stake in Philippine esports firm DreamFyre
41 minutes ago
The Philippines’ rising powerhouse esports and gaming agency, DreamFyre Group, announced a majority stake acquisition...
Sports
fbfb
Palou: PVL teams could start practicing next week
Palou: PVL teams could start practicing next week
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Palou said they are waiting for the Games Amusements Board to first inspect the venues they have targeted before they would...
Sports
fbfb
Source: NCAA mulls 'virtual' Season 96
Source: NCAA mulls 'virtual' Season 96
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Doing it online means the league might be doing away with the four mandatory sports — basketball, volleyball, track...
Sports
fbfb
Obiena finishes 5th in France tiff
Obiena finishes 5th in France tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena settled for a fifth-place finish in the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France that...
Sports
fbfb
Volleyball stalwarts eager to work with sport&rsquo;s new Philippine governing body
Volleyball stalwarts eager to work with sport’s new Philippine governing body
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The PNVFI, which was just granted full recognition by the International Volleyball Federation last Saturday, received the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with