Galaxy Racer acquires majority stake in Philippine esports firm DreamFyre

Galaxy Racer acquires majority stake in Philippine esports firm DreamFyre

(The Philippine Star) - February 10, 2021 - 5:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ rising powerhouse esports and gaming agency, DreamFyre Group, announced a majority stake acquisition by Galaxy Racer Holdings Limited, the fastest-growing eSports organization in the world.

This move by Galaxy Racer paves the way for DreamFyre to boost its local operations, and fast track expansion into two other South East Asian markets, targeted within the year. The deal will also enable DreamFyre to better service local Filipino Gaming Content Creators and Pro Players with more robust and global career development portfolios.

“The vision of DreamFyre has always been to become a global eSports and gaming agency, to bring Filipino talent onto the global arena; and with this infusion of funds, support, network, and resources by Galaxy Racer, we’re sure to be able to bring that vision into reality in a much shorter time frame. DreamFyre is incredibly pleased to join the Galaxy Racer family,” said DreamFyre chief executive officer Mitch Esguerra.

With this acquisition, GXR DreamFyre, with a rapidly growing exclusive reach of more than 70 million across social media platforms, will now be able to connect Filipino Content Creators and Pro Players into a global advertiser base. This takes the local eSports industry to a whole new level, as the joint operations of both companies now span across 22 countries.

“DreamFyre’s portfolio will now continually grow as we boost local operations and expand to new game titles and markets, especially that we’re enabled by Galaxy Racer to create better o?ers to the content creators and pro players that have trusted us from the start,” Esguerra added.

GXR DreamFyre’s eSports teams, including 2019 Top 13 Finalist for PUBG ECL Korea, 2019 ECL PUBG Finalists, and 2020 National Interschool Cyberleague (NICL) Valorant Tournament Top 4, the UE Esports Warriors, now known as DreamFyre Team, will surely be a group to watch out for in the next global eSports tournaments.

“This acquisition in DreamFyre further reinforces our plans for building a complete ecosystem around esports, entertainment, lifestyle, and content. GXR DreamFyre will bene?t from Galaxy Racer’s international experience and resources and we are committed to this acquisition to fund the growth and support the vision the founders have set for GXR DreamFyre,” said Galaxy Racer chief executive officer Paul Roy.

