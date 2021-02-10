ESPORT
Palou: PVL teams could start practicing next week
PVL teams may soon start practicing
Sports Vision

Palou: PVL teams could start practicing next week

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — By next week, the teams seeing action in the Premier Volleyball League unfurling in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna would be allowed to start practice.

“Maybe next week, that’s what we’re targeting,” said PVL president Ricky Palou during yesterday’s first board meeting of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. where he serves as a board member at The Vault in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Palou said they are waiting for the Games Amusements Board to first inspect the venues they have targeted before they would be allowed to start training.

Among these facilities are the Ronac in Mandaluyong where Creamline, Choco Mucho and BanKo Perlas are looking to train, the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan for Petro Gazz and a subdivision in Greenhills for Bali Pure/Chef’s Classics and Peak Form.

Palou new teams PLDT and Cignal have yet to finalize their training venues while guest teams Army and Air Force have their own practice venues in the military camps.

Palou said the PVL’s first conference as a professional league will last for two months and will have two games each everyday except Monday.

It will be shown on Cignal’s free-to-air sports channel One Sports, cable channel One Sports+ in high definition and streamed on its other media platforms.

