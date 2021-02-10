Obiena finishes 5th in France tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena settled for a fifth-place finish in the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France that was topped by reigning world champion and record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden Wednesday.

Ranged against Duplantis and some of the world’s best in the sport, the 25-year-old Obiena could not muster the same form he showed in topping two events in Berlin and Dortmund, Germany several days ago and cleared only 5.60 meters.

It was only good enough for joint fifth with 2016 Rio Games gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil.

The 21-year-old Duplantis won the event despite only vaulting twice and clearing the bar on his first attempts at 5.60m and 5.86m after passing on 5.74m and 5.80m.

He retired when the bar was raised to 5.92m due to injury.

Duplantis only sealed the mint after 2012 London gold medal winner Renaud Lavillenie of France failed on his three attempts to clear 5.92m and settled for the bronze with a 5.80m after he passed on the 5.86m.

American Chris Nilsen took the silver by matching Duplantis’ 5.86m.

It was the worst effort for Obiena this year after he posted 5.62m in Karlsruhe World Tour last month, 5.80m in the ISTAF Indoor Meet in Berlin and 5.68m in the PSD Bank Indoor in Dortmund over the weekend.

The 5.80m in Berlin eclipsed the national indoor record of 5.62m Obiena himself set in Karlsruhe.

Obiena went for a 5.74m but could not clear the bar in three tries.

But if there’s any consolation, Obiena ended up tied at No. 5 with Olympic champion Braz and finished ahead of 2019 world titlist Sam Kendricks of the US, who wound up seventh with a 5.60m.

And more importantly, he gained precious experience as he had the chance to gauge the strength of the same stellar cast that he would compete against in Tokyo where he hopes to deliver the country’s first Olympic medal in the sport since Filipino-American Miguel White copped a 400m hurdles bronze.