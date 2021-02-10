ESPORT
Volleyball stalwarts eager to work with sportâ€™s new Philippine governing body
Alyssa Valdez (L), Aby Marano, and Jaja Santiago
FILE

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 2:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – The best and brightest stars of Philippine volleyball are ready to get the work done with newly formed National Sports Association (NSA) Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. (PNVFI).

The PNVFI, which was just granted full recognition by the International Volleyball Federation last Saturday, received the approval and a promise of support from the country's biggest volleyball players.

During the online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, national team players Alyssa Valdez, Aby Marano, and Jaja Santiago joined PNVFI president Ramon Suzara in talking about the plans for the sport.

The players expressed full backing of the NSA that hopefully brings unity to a sports community that has long suffered division.

Putting their trust in Suzara and his stalwarts in PNVFI, the national team mainstays showed willingness to do their part to elevate Philippine volleyball.

"Talagang excited kami na magwork kasama kayo, gusto naming iparating na mga atleta na magtiwala kayo sa amin, ibibigay namin yung supporta namin sa inyo sa PNVFI. Gaganapan namin ang aming papel bilang atleta," said Marano.

"Malaki po yung tiwala namin sa inyo, and sa aming mga players we will do our best para makapagcontribute and makatulong tayo sa volleyball community natin," Santiago quipped.

With the NSA's forming seen as a clean slate for volleyball, players can only hope that the laid out plans will be put to work to improve the game.

From plans to do well in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this year, to forming a federation-owned national league, the PNVFI plotting a bright future for the sport.

A future that hopefully becomes a reality sooner rather than later.

"Maraming maraming salamat sa lahat po ng nailatag sa atin na mga plano and hopefully sabay sabay nating matupad itong mga planong ito," said Valdez.

