Jazz continue hot streak vs Celtics; Warriors avenge loss to Spurs

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz tied the franchise's best start to the season after notching their 20th win at the expense of the Boston Celtics, 122-108, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Utah continued to set the league on fire with their 16th win in the last 17 games to improve to an NBA-best 20-5 record.

Related Stories Lowly Pistons stun Nets; Heat outlast Knicks

The Celtics looked dangerously close to handing the Jazz a loss when they cut Utah's lead down to four, 104-108, with three minutes left in the fourth salvo.

But a 7-0 run in 55 seconds created breathing space for the Jazz, 115-104, for the chance to run away with the victory.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdonavic connived in the final minutes of the contest to give Utah the win.

Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 36 points while Bogdanovic had 16 points.

Rudy Gobert tallied a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jordan Clarkson chipped in 13 points off of the bench.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to even the slate with the San Antonio Spurs, 114-91.

Curry led a third-quarter barrage where he scored 16 of his 32 points to turn momentum to Golden State's side after going into the half tied at 50 points apiece.

In the other games, the Philadelphia 76ers took their 18th win of the season after beating the Sacramento Kings, 119-111.

The Portland Trailblazers, for their part, beat the Orlando Magic, 106-97.