ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Jazz continue hot streak vs Celtics; Warriors avenge loss to Spurs
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics on February 09, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBA PHOTOS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz continue hot streak vs Celtics; Warriors avenge loss to Spurs

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz tied the franchise's best start to the season after notching their 20th win at the expense of the Boston Celtics, 122-108, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Utah continued to set the league on fire with their 16th win in the last 17 games to improve to an NBA-best 20-5 record.

The Celtics looked dangerously close to handing the Jazz a loss when they cut Utah's lead down to four, 104-108, with three minutes left in the fourth salvo.

But a 7-0 run in 55 seconds created breathing space for the Jazz, 115-104, for the chance to run away with the victory.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdonavic connived in the final minutes of the contest to give Utah the win.

Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 36 points while Bogdanovic had 16 points.

Rudy Gobert tallied a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jordan Clarkson chipped in 13 points off of the bench.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to even the slate with the San Antonio Spurs, 114-91.

Curry led a third-quarter barrage where he scored 16 of his 32 points to turn momentum to Golden State's side after going into the half tied at 50 points apiece.

In the other games, the Philadelphia 76ers took their 18th win of the season after beating the Sacramento Kings, 119-111.

The Portland Trailblazers, for their part, beat the Orlando Magic, 106-97.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Raring to join Gilas Pilipinas in training in preparation for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers later...
Sports
fbfb
Superliga will continue, says league chairman
Superliga will continue, says league chairman
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
In the wake of the departure of the PLDT and Cignal squads from the Philippine Superliga, Philstar.com touched-base with its...
Sports
fbfb
Lowly Pistons stun Nets; Heat outlast Knicks
Lowly Pistons stun Nets; Heat outlast Knicks
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In only their sixth win of the season, the Pistons took a virtually wire-to-wire victory over the Nets where they led by as...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Brave CF champ Stephen Loman joins ONE Championship
Ex-Brave CF champ Stephen Loman joins ONE Championship
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Loman, training out of famed Baguio stable Team Lakay, recently vacated his throne earlier this year in order to "seek a new...
Sports
fbfb
Geographical anomaly
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 10, 2021 - 12:00am
In qualifying for 5x5 basketball in the Tokyo Olympics, the seven best teams from five continents out of the previous FIBA World Cup gained automatic tickets.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
All in for Gilas camp
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 24, 2017 - 4:00pm
Unlike in previous training camps, cadets and veterans alike will be called to report for duty at the same time when Gilas begins practice on Nov. 3 for the Nov. 24 game against Japan in Tokyo to kick off the FIBA...
Sports
fbfb
PSC, DepEd to work together
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 24, 2017 - 4:00pm
PSC chairman Butch Ramirez is setting aside a budget of P25 Million to support an initiative with the Department of Education (DepEd) in line with the government agency’s mandate to promote grassroots development...
Sports
fbfb
Viloria on track for title shot
Viloria on track for title shot
By Joaquin M. Henson | Over a year ago
Former WBC/IBF lightflyweight and WBO/WBA flyweight champion Brian Viloria is in line for a shot at another world title with...
Sports
fbfb
7-1 Austin to reinforce Chooks?
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 9, 2017 - 4:00pm
There are plans to sign up 7-1 Isaiah (Zeke) Austin to play for Chooks To Go as an import at the FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Chenzhou, China, on Sept. 22-30 with the Philippine squad to exclude PBA pros for the annual...
Sports
fbfb
Size no Gilas problem
Size no Gilas problem
By Joaquin M. Henson | Over a year ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said the other day with JuneMar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter coming into...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL won&rsquo;t compete with PBA
MPBL won’t compete with PBA
By Joaquin M. Henson | Over a year ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao said the other day he has no intention for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), his latest...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with