Mineski, Globe team up with Oppo for 2021 Riot Games Tournaments
Mineski's 2021 Riot Games Tournaments will include VALORANT (L) and League of Legends: Wild Rift
Riot Games

Mineski, Globe team up with Oppo for 2021 Riot Games Tournaments

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The local esports scene is gearing up for an eventful 2021.

Mineski, with Globe, has already started with the first of their three split tournaments for Valorant. Now in a partnership with Oppo and becoming the official mobile phone company partner for gaming, Mineski is putting up another tournament with Riot Games' League of Legends WildRift.

“Mineski has been an advocate of the local esports community for years. As we roll out these exciting tournaments through our partnership with Riot Games Southeast Asia and in collaboration with Globe Telecom and OPPO, we look forward to delivering truly exciting experiences and to discovering the next big names in gaming,” said Mark Bavarro, Mineski Philippines country manager.

Though not a beginner in partnering with sports events, this will be the first time that Oppo will venture into esports.

“We are grateful and thrilled for the partnership that we have forged with Mineski. Through this collaboration, we promise to support the growing local esports industry by offering an entire ecosystem of products that are not only known as an entertainment powerhouse, but also the next best gaming tool for the everyday Filipino gamers”, shares Raymond Xia, OPPO Philippines Marketing Director.

Oppo will unveil their RENO5 phone series that is said to feature the ultimate gaming experience, with features like Gamer Mode, for uninterrupted play.

The 2021 Valorant Challengers Philippines will be divided into three splits, with each split having three tournaments taking place over six weeks. The current split, presented by the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL), is heading to its second week of playoffs this coming Feb. 19-21. The winner of the second week of playoffs will automatically be qualified for VALORANT Masters, where the best of the best within the Southeast Asian region will compete while another slot will still be up for grabs during the coming third and final week.

The coming League of Legends: Wild Rift Icon Series, also presented by PPGL, will be done in two splits, the Summer and Fall splits with open qualifiers scattered throughout the country (N. Luzon, S. Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao). The Summer Split is scheduled this coming April.

Unlike the Valorant Tournaments, the WildRift tournaments will work on a point system. The adoption of a points system for the tournaments will be the first time that a points system will be implemented for a mobile game. Named the “Wild Rift Points System by Globe,” this innovation will govern the total cash prize that the best performing teams in the national tournament will receive. The total prize pool amounts to Php10,000,000 and the points will also determine how a team can further advance into the Philippine Playoffs.

The preseason of the Wild Rift Icon series will take place on March 20-21, 2021. The full list of teams will be announced at a later date, along with information on where to watch the matches.

All updates for registrations and broadcasts will be posted on the official PPGL Facebook page. Local esports organizations who are interested to apply as a partner in relation to national plans for the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series and Valorant Challengers Tour can reach out to Mineski at riotgames@mineski.net.

