Lowly Pistons stun Nets; Heat outlast Knicks

MANILA, Philippines — The Detroit Pistons ended a four-game losing streak after shocking the Brooklyn Nets, 122-111, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

In only their sixth win of the season, the Pistons took a virtually wire-to-wire victory over the Nets where they led by as much as 18 points early in the second period, 49-31.

The Nets were without Kevin Durant but had 24- and 27-point outings from James Harden and Kyrie Irving, respectively, in the losing effort.

Jerami Grant paced the Pistons in the upet wth 32 points while Delon Wright chipped 22.

Five different Pistons players tallied double figures to lead Detroit to a 6-18 record.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat outlasted the New York Knicks, 98-96, for their third win in a row.

In a see-saw affair, the Heat were able to come through in the clutch to spoil Derrick Rose's return to New York.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with a near triple-double of 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Kelly Olynyk contributed 20 points while Bam Adebayo had 19.

Rose, for his part, scored 14 points off of the bench in 20 minutes of action for the Knicks.

In the other game, the New Orleans Pelicans tallied their fourth win in a row after routing the Houston Rockets, 130-101.

Brandon Ingram led seven Pelicans in double figures with 22 points. Zion Williamson and Josh Hart scattered 20 points each.