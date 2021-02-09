Obiena strikes anew, nails gold in Germany

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena geared up for a much-awaited showdown with the world’s pole vault titans headed by reigning world champion and record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden by topping the PSD Bank Indoor Meet in Dortmund, Germany yesterday.

The 25-year-old Obiena bested German Oleg Zernikel in the second jump-off by clearing 5.68 meters to cop the gold medal. It was his second straight mint after ruling the ISTAF Indoor Meet in Berlin last Saturday.

The reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist is expected to ride the crest of his recent feats as he plunges into this week’s ultra-competitive Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France where the feared Duplantis is seeing action.

Other giants vying in Lievin are Olympic gold medalists Renaud Lavillenie of France and Thiago Braz of Brazil and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States.

It is in Lievin where Obiena’s mettle will be tested as he carries the hopes of winning the Philippines’ first Olympic medal in athletics in almost a century since Filipino-American Miguel White snatched a 400m hurdles bronze in the 1936 Summer Games.

In Dortmund, Obiena attempted to break the national indoor record of 5.80m he set in Berlin last week but failed to clear 5.81m in three tries.