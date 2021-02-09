PBA gives nod to Gilas participation

ESPORT
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial
BusinessWorld/Alvin S. Go

Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - February 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas may play in the PBA again as a guest team.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial yesterday said the pro league is opening its doors to the youth-laden Gilas pool to help boost its buildup for major international competitions.

“Gilas can join in our regular conference if it has no scheduled competition,” Marcial told The STAR yesterday after the board approved the national pool’s participation in a PBA tournament during a special board meeting.

The PBA chief said the Gilas squad will be led by the five draftees from the 2019 special draft, namely Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Mike and Matt Nieto, and Allyn Bulanadi.

They will be joined by players the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will eventually pick in the Gilas round of the coming PBA Rookie Draft on March 14, along with some collegiate standouts.

Marcial said Gilas may be accommodated in the Philippine Cup, which the PBA is eyeing in April.

Meanwhile, reigning PBA Philippine Cup king Ginebra and bubble runner-up TNT Tropang Giga went to the free agent pool to acquire reinforcements ahead of the PBA Season 46 wars.

The Gin Kings signed up former Alaska player MJ Ayaay to beef up their backcourt while the Tropang Giga inked a one-year deal with former Terrafirma cager Glen Khobuntin to strengthen their frontline.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he has waited three years to get the services of the 6-foot-1 Ayaay.

“He was our target to draft when he came out from college but Alaska beat us to him. So we’ve had an eye on him ever since,” Cone told The STAR.

The Tropang Giga, for their part, found a replacement for the just-retired Harvey Carey in the 6-foot-4 Khobuntin.

“Glen Khobuntin is a great two-way player. He can play tough defense and generate good offense,” team manager Gabby Cui said.

