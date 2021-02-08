Peak Form joins PVL

MANILA, Philippines – Peak Form, a sports conditioning and recovery center, is one of the 10 teams joining the Premier Volleyball League when it stages its first season as a professional in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The team will be bannered by University of Santo Tomas standouts Chloe Cortez and Dimdim Pacres as well as Judit Abil, Angeli Araneta, Jessma Ramos, Coleen Bravo, Angelica Legacion, Bia General and skipper Carmela Tunay.

Team owner Dr. Gar Eufemio has high hopes his team will be competitive.

“Everyone always tries to think it’s better to have tempered expectations. I kind of never believe that,” said Eufemio. “For me, every time you go into something, there’s nothing wrong with dreaming.”

Peak Form is one of the three new clubs who have joined the PVL with the other two being PLDT and Cignal.

Also seeing action are Creamline, BanKo Perlas, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classics, Air Force and Army.

The PVL is also opening the doors for possibly two more teams.

The PVL had already submitted the requirements for it to start practices but will have to wait for the approval and inspection of training venues by the local government unit and the Games and Amusements Board before it would be given the green light.