ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Obiena tests mettle vs world's best in France tourney
EJ Obiena
AFP

Obiena tests mettle vs world's best in France tourney

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena braces for a much-awaited clash with the world’s pole vault titans headed by reigning world champion and record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden as he topped the PSD Bank Indoor Meet in Dortmund, Germany Monday.

The 25-year-old Obiena bested German Oleg Zernikel in the second jump off by clearing 5.68 meters to cop the gold medal, the former’s second straight mint after reigning supreme in the ISTAF Indoor Meet in Berlin last Saturday.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist is expected to ride the crest of his recent feats as he plunges into this week’s ultra-competitive Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France where the feared Duplantis is seeing action.

Other giants joining Lievin are Olympic gold medalists Renaud Lavillenie of France and Thiago Braz of Brazil and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States.

It is in Lievin where Obiena’s mettle will be tested as he is being looked at as the country’s best hope of claiming its first Olympic medal in track and field in almost a century since Filipino-American Miguel White snatched a 400m hurdles bronze.

In Dortmund, Obiena attempted to break the national indoor record of 5.80m he set in Berlin but he failed to clear 5.81m in three tries.

Obiena already shattered the national mark with a 5.62m in the Karlsruhe World Indoor Tour last month before he eventually eclipsed it in Berlin.

In the first jump off, both Obiena and Zernikel couldn’t hurdle 5.73m but the Filipino had no problem clearing 5.68m to claim the mint.

Obiena, Zernikel and German Torben Blech actually all ended up with 5.65m but since the first two did it on their first attempt, it was them who were allowed to settle the score via the jump off.

Blech, who accomplished 5.65m on his third try, settled for the bronze.

EJ OBIENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
KD pulled out due to protocols
KD pulled out due to protocols
1 day ago
Kevin Durant, who was forced to come off the bench for the first time in his NBA career on Friday, was pulled from the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Aussie tennister faces tough task in Australian Open vs WTA No. 2 Halep
Fil-Aussie tennister faces tough task in Australian Open vs WTA No. 2 Halep
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Australian-born Filipina tennister Lizette Cabrera will face an acid test in the first round of the virus-hit Australian Open...
Sports
fbfb
Munzon surprised CJ got traded
Munzon surprised CJ got traded
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Potential No. 1 draft pick Joshua Munzon lamented the foiled possibility of forming a dreaded trio with CJ Perez and Roosevelt...
Sports
fbfb
Innovative basketball rules
By Bill Velasco | February 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The game of basketball has gone through several changes in the last century, making it the global fan favorite it is today.
Sports
fbfb
North squads rule 1st PCAP inter-div play
North squads rule 1st PCAP inter-div play
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
If you are keeping a scorecard, in the first ever crossover between the Northern and Southern conferences of the Professional...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Gorayeb hopes new recruits will help Home Fibr Hitters return to PVL
Gorayeb hopes new recruits will help Home Fibr Hitters return to PVL
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
When you look at the PLDT Home Fibr Hitters’ lineup that will see action in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Open...
Sports
fbfb
Brady's magnificent seven as Bucs dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl
Brady's magnificent seven as Bucs dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl
3 hours ago
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), piloting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dominant 31-9...
Sports
fbfb
'Vintage' Serena impresses in Australian Open romp
'Vintage' Serena impresses in Australian Open romp
3 hours ago
An aggressive Serena Williams started her quest Monday for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title by thrashing Laura Siegemund...
Sports
fbfb
Road Warriors to fill in holes from rookie draft
Road Warriors to fill in holes from rookie draft
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors are in a “reset” mode this year after falling short of the playoffs in the last PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
3x3 blueprint in the works
3x3 blueprint in the works
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The PBA is finalizing a blueprint for its inaugural 3x3 season with the first conference likely to be in a bubble on March...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with