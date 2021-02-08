Obiena tests mettle vs world's best in France tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena braces for a much-awaited clash with the world’s pole vault titans headed by reigning world champion and record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden as he topped the PSD Bank Indoor Meet in Dortmund, Germany Monday.

The 25-year-old Obiena bested German Oleg Zernikel in the second jump off by clearing 5.68 meters to cop the gold medal, the former’s second straight mint after reigning supreme in the ISTAF Indoor Meet in Berlin last Saturday.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist is expected to ride the crest of his recent feats as he plunges into this week’s ultra-competitive Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France where the feared Duplantis is seeing action.

Other giants joining Lievin are Olympic gold medalists Renaud Lavillenie of France and Thiago Braz of Brazil and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States.

It is in Lievin where Obiena’s mettle will be tested as he is being looked at as the country’s best hope of claiming its first Olympic medal in track and field in almost a century since Filipino-American Miguel White snatched a 400m hurdles bronze.

In Dortmund, Obiena attempted to break the national indoor record of 5.80m he set in Berlin but he failed to clear 5.81m in three tries.

Obiena already shattered the national mark with a 5.62m in the Karlsruhe World Indoor Tour last month before he eventually eclipsed it in Berlin.

In the first jump off, both Obiena and Zernikel couldn’t hurdle 5.73m but the Filipino had no problem clearing 5.68m to claim the mint.

Obiena, Zernikel and German Torben Blech actually all ended up with 5.65m but since the first two did it on their first attempt, it was them who were allowed to settle the score via the jump off.

Blech, who accomplished 5.65m on his third try, settled for the bronze.