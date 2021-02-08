ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
North squads rule 1st PCAP inter-div play

North squads rule 1st PCAP inter-div play

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines – If you are keeping a scorecard, in the first ever crossover between the Northern and Southern conferences of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the former won, 7-5, last February 6.

The crossover matches between conferences was inspired by the American Major League Baseball’s inter-league play where squads from the National and American Leagues mix it up at least three times a year.

This is done to spice up the regular season where teams normally play only those in their own division.

While the Northern Conference came away overall winners in these match-ups, their erstwhile undefeated Caloocan LoadManna Knights were brought down to Earth by the Iloilo Kisela Knights, who walked away with an 11.5-9.5 win.

Iloilo’s win means that every team in the PCAP has at least one loss after 12 rounds of play and that no team will go on to sweep the elimination round. 

As huge as the win by Iloilo was, their southern rivals, Camarines and Negros also chalked up victories.

The Soaring Eagles snared the Antipolo Cobras, 13.5-7.5, while the Kingsmen handily took down the Olongapo Rainbow, 16-5.

The most lopsided victory of the day and of the season so far went to the north’s Laguna Heroes who thoroughly dismantled the Cebu Machers, 20-1.

The other northern power, the San Juan Predators feasted on the Zamboanga Sultans, 15-6.

Rounding out the winners for the north were the Isabela Knight Raiders, who knocked off the Iriga Oragons, 12.5-8.5; the Cavite Spartans over the Lapu Lapu Naki Warriors, 14-7; the Manila Indios Bravos over the Mindoro Elgin Tamaraws, 12.5-8.5; the Pasig King Pirates, who successfully stormed the castle of the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, 14.5-6.5; and the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe, who slipped past the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, 12.5-8.5.

For the southern side, other winners were the Cordova Dagami Warriors over the Cagayan Kings, 12-9; and the Toledo Trojans over the Rizal Batch Towers, 12.5-8.5.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
KD pulled out due to protocols
KD pulled out due to protocols
1 day ago
Kevin Durant, who was forced to come off the bench for the first time in his NBA career on Friday, was pulled from the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Aussie tennister faces tough task in Australian Open vs WTA No. 2 Halep
Fil-Aussie tennister faces tough task in Australian Open vs WTA No. 2 Halep
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Australian-born Filipina tennister Lizette Cabrera will face an acid test in the first round of the virus-hit Australian Open...
Sports
fbfb
Munzon surprised CJ got traded
Munzon surprised CJ got traded
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Potential No. 1 draft pick Joshua Munzon lamented the foiled possibility of forming a dreaded trio with CJ Perez and Roosevelt...
Sports
fbfb
Innovative basketball rules
By Bill Velasco | February 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The game of basketball has gone through several changes in the last century, making it the global fan favorite it is today.
Sports
fbfb
North squads rule 1st PCAP inter-div play
North squads rule 1st PCAP inter-div play
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
If you are keeping a scorecard, in the first ever crossover between the Northern and Southern conferences of the Professional...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Obiena tests mettle vs world's best in France tourney
Obiena tests mettle vs world's best in France tourney
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena braces for a much-awaited clash with the world’s pole vault titans headed by reigning world champion...
Sports
fbfb
Gorayeb hopes new recruits will help Home Fibr Hitters return to PVL
Gorayeb hopes new recruits will help Home Fibr Hitters return to PVL
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
When you look at the PLDT Home Fibr Hitters’ lineup that will see action in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Open...
Sports
fbfb
Brady's magnificent seven as Bucs dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl
Brady's magnificent seven as Bucs dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl
3 hours ago
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), piloting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dominant 31-9...
Sports
fbfb
'Vintage' Serena impresses in Australian Open romp
'Vintage' Serena impresses in Australian Open romp
3 hours ago
An aggressive Serena Williams started her quest Monday for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title by thrashing Laura Siegemund...
Sports
fbfb
Road Warriors to fill in holes from rookie draft
Road Warriors to fill in holes from rookie draft
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors are in a “reset” mode this year after falling short of the playoffs in the last PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with