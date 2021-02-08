Road Warriors to fill in holes from rookie draft

MANILA, Philippines — The NLEX Road Warriors are in a “reset” mode this year after falling short of the playoffs in the last PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Coach Yeng Guiao said the squad looks to take full advantage of its two high picks in the Rookie Draft to get the missing pieces for their bounceback mission.

“In a very deep draft, we’re able to get Nos. 3 and 4, which we feel are going to make an impact in our team, not just in the coming conference this April but in years to come,” Guiao said in the team’s Facebook show “Arangkada! Breakfast with the NLEX Road Warriors.”

“This is the time when you can rebuild the team, the time when you can push the reset button, ika nga. This is a reset for us and we’ll try to make use of our draft picks, make use of our preparations to give ourselves a better chance in the coming conferences,” he added.

NLEX has started its buildup for Season 46 early, holding physical conditioning sessions by batches at Epsilon Chi Center inside UP Diliman under strict health and safety protocols.

After signing the core group led by JR Quinahan to extensions, the Road Warriors plan to insert young blood from the talent-rich rookie pool.

NLEX gained the rights for the third overall slot in the March 14 draft by virtue of the JP Erram trade with Blackwater and TNT last year. The Road Warriors own the No. 4 for their ninth place finish in the last Philippine Cup bubble.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American prospects Taylor Statham and Mikey Williams are upbeat on their chances to beat the deadline for the submission of required documents to qualify for the PBA Rookie Draft set March 14.

The blue-chip aspirants believe they’re on track to complete the requirements for Fil-foreign applicants before the extended due date on March 5.

“I’m working with the PBA trying to make the deadline. I’m trying to make sure I meet the deadline so God-willing, I can join the draft,” said Statham on Cignal TV’s Power and Play program over the weekend.

“My papers are pretty much good to go. It’s been a long process to get all these papers done and everything so I’m just glad to be able to do it and join the draft,” said Williams. – John Bryan Ulanday