Molde banners new PLDT recruits for PVL stint

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home Fibr has revamped its roster by acquiring seven new players headed by University of the Philippines standout Isa Molde as it braced for its homecoming in the Premier Volleyball League, which unfolds in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Molde, formerly of Motolite, will forego her fifth and final year at UP to join the country’s first professional volley league and the Fibr Hitters coached by multi-titled Roger Gorayeb.

PLDT has also tapped another UP and Motolite standout Marist Layug and four other new recruits in Eli Soyud, Chin Basas and Yeye Gabarda from the Philippine Superliga’s Generika-Ayala and Nieza Viray of San Beda.

It is also set to acquire veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan, formerly of the PSL’s Petron, to complete the cast that included PLDT remnants Shola Alvarez, Aiko Urdas, Kath Villegas, Joyce Sta. Rita, Alyssa Eroa and Jorelle Singh.

“We’re blessed to get these new players and hopefully we would be allowed to start practice soon,” said PLDT coach Roger Gorayeb.

PLDT is trying to relive the team’s glory days in the PVL when the squad then headed by Alyssa Valdez and Jaja Santiago dominated the league in 2015 before moving to the PSL.

“Happy to be back in the PVL and we will do our best to be as competitive as before and hopefully win championships again,” said Gorayeb.

PLDT and Cignal recently joined the PVL, which has Creamline, Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Bali Pure, Chef’s Classics, Petro Gazz, Peak, Army and Air Force.