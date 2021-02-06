Jazz dump Hornets for third straight win; Heat bounce back vs Wizards

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz continued their impressive season run with their 18th win of the year after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 138-121, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Bojan Bogdanovic starred with 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help the Jazz to their third win in a row and 14th in 15 games.

The whole squad drilled 26 3-pointers en route to the a lopsided victory where the Jazz led by as much as 25.

This spoiled a career-high night for rookie LaMelo Ball, who tallied 34 points in the losing effort for the Hornets.

Six different Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring, with Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson, who's vying for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, chipping in 15 points off of the bench.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat avenged their previous loss against the Washington Wizards and arrested a two-game slide with a win, 122-95.

Kendrick Nunn led five Heat players in double digits with his 25 points.

This is the Heat's only second win in their past nine games.

For their part, the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Indiana Pacers, 114-113.

Brandon Ingram hit a clutch jumpshot to push the Pelicans lead to four with 42.6 ticks left in the game, 114-110.

This helped them hold on for the victory after Myles Turner hit a triple with 39 seconds remaining to put the Pacers within one.

Ingram tallied 30 points in the win for the Pelicans.

D'Angelo Russell also became a late game hero, with a clutch triple lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Oklahoma City Thunder in cardiac fashion, 106-103.

In the other games, the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets, 123-117, in a game that saw Kevin Durant get pulled in and out of the game due to health and safety protocols.

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry combined for 63 points to lead Toronto past the Brooklyn squad.

The Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks also tallied wins against the Chicago Bulls, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

The Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics also took wins against their respective opponents.