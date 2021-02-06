ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jazz dump Hornets for third straight win; Heat bounce back vs Wizards
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on February 5, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
KENT SMITH / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz dump Hornets for third straight win; Heat bounce back vs Wizards

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz continued their impressive season run with their 18th win of the year after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 138-121, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Bojan Bogdanovic starred with 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help the Jazz to their third win in a row and 14th in 15 games.

The whole squad drilled 26 3-pointers en route to the a lopsided victory where the Jazz led by as much as 25.

This spoiled a career-high night for rookie LaMelo Ball, who tallied 34 points in the losing effort for the Hornets.

Six different Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring, with Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson, who's vying for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, chipping in 15 points off of the bench.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat avenged their previous loss against the Washington Wizards and arrested a two-game slide with a win, 122-95.

Kendrick Nunn led five Heat players in double digits with his 25 points.

This is the Heat's only second win in their past nine games.

For their part, the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Indiana Pacers, 114-113.

Brandon Ingram hit a clutch jumpshot to push the Pelicans lead to four with 42.6 ticks left in the game, 114-110.

This helped them hold on for the victory after Myles Turner hit a triple with 39 seconds remaining to put the Pacers within one.

Ingram tallied 30 points in the win for the Pelicans.

D'Angelo Russell also became a late game hero, with a clutch triple lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Oklahoma City Thunder in cardiac fashion, 106-103.

In the other games, the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets, 123-117, in a game that saw Kevin Durant get pulled in and out of the game due to health and safety protocols.

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry combined for 63 points to lead Toronto past the Brooklyn squad.

The Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks also tallied wins against the Chicago Bulls, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

The Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics also took wins against their respective opponents.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Benilde standout from Senegal succumbs to cardiac arrest
Ex-Benilde standout from Senegal succumbs to cardiac arrest
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The 6-7 Leutcheu has been the pillar of strength for the Blazers during his stint from 2016 to 2019 and averaged 6.8 points...
Sports
fbfb
Serena pulls out with shoulder injury
Serena pulls out with shoulder injury
15 hours ago
Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park Friday with a right shoulder injury just days before...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala settles for quarterfinals finish anew in pro tiff
Alex Eala settles for quarterfinals finish anew in pro tiff
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Eala, who was stymied briefly in the match with a medical timeout, fell to Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva, 2-6, 3-6.
Sports
fbfb
Do-or-die fight for Paradero
Do-or-die fight for Paradero
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Unbeaten Robert Paradero yesterday admitted it will be tough to beat former WBO champion Vic Saludar but he’s confident...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino-Icelander ballers catch WNBA attention
Filipino-Icelander ballers catch WNBA attention
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Ava and Mila — who are nine and seven years old, respectively — were featured on...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Molde banners new PLDT recruits for PVL stint
Molde banners new PLDT recruits for PVL stint
By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
Molde, formerly of Motolite, will forego her fifth and final year at UP to join the country’s first professional volley...
Sports
fbfb
Two Pinoys vie for $250K job offer in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'
Two Pinoys vie for $250K job offer in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Lara Pearl Alvarez, and Louie Sangalang are among the 16 contestants across 11 nations across the globe and will compete against...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green aims to be No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft
Fil-Am Jalen Green aims to be No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Bannering the NBA G League's team of elite prospects in Ignite, he just doesn't want to get drafted — he wants...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo-bound Obiena rules Berlin meet, shatters Philippine record anew
Tokyo-bound Obiena rules Berlin meet, shatters Philippine record anew
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Obiena obliterated the record he himself set just a week ago at the Karlrushe World Indoor Tour Meeting where he cleared...
Sports
fbfb
Robin Catalan suffers first round submission loss in ONE: Unbreakable III
Robin Catalan suffers first round submission loss in ONE: Unbreakable III
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Catalan fell to Sawada in the pre-recorded event held in Singapore when the Japanese fighter caught Catalan's back with about...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with