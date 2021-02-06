ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Ex-Benilde standout from Senegal succumbs to cardiac arrest

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 12:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senegalese Clement Leutcheu, former College of St. Benilde standout, passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest.

He was 25.

The 6-7 Leutcheu has been the pillar of strength for the Blazers during his stint from 2016 to 2019 and averaged 6.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while serving one of team leaders on and off the court.

He received many tributes in social media, including one from CSB coach Ty Tang.

“What a sad day, we will miss you my friend,” said Tang on his Facebook account.

