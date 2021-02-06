Two Pinoys vie for $250K job offer in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos will represent the Philippines on "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" premiering in March.

Lara Pearl Alvarez, and Louie Sangalang are among the 16 contestants across 11 nations across the globe and will compete against candidates from Asia, Europe, North America, South America and New Zealand, for a $250K job offer and a chance to work directly under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

To be shown across Asia beginning March 18, "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" will show a unique take on the global hit reality TV show, while also showing a different side of combat sports.

Alvarez is a native of Baguio City. She is an accountant and also trains with famed mixed martial arts stable Team Lakay.

Meanwhile, Sangalang is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu purple belt under Professor Fernando Salvador.

He also finished the North Pole Marathon, and the inaugural Ironman Philippines in 2018.

Joining Alvarez and Sangalang are other candidates in Singapore’s Alvin Ang and Joy Koh; United States’ Eugene Chung, Monica Millington, Nazee Sajedi, and Roman Wilson; Russia’s Irina Chadsey; Thailand’s Teirra Kamolvattanavith; Indonesia’s Paulina Purnomowati; Venezuela’s Jessica Ramella; India’s Niraj Puran Rao; Japan’s Sho Takei; New Zealand’s Clinton Tudor; and Germany’s Kexin Ye.