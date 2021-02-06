ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Two Pinoys vie for $250K job offer in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'
Louie Sangalang (L) and Lara Alvarez
ONE Championship

Two Pinoys vie for $250K job offer in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos will represent the Philippines on "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" premiering in March.

Lara Pearl Alvarez, and Louie Sangalang are among the 16 contestants across 11 nations across the globe and will compete against candidates from Asia, Europe, North America, South America and New Zealand, for a $250K job offer and a chance to work directly under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

To be shown across Asia beginning March 18, "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" will show a unique take on the global hit reality TV show, while also showing a different side of combat sports.

Alvarez is a native of Baguio City. She is an accountant and also trains with famed mixed martial arts stable Team Lakay.

Meanwhile, Sangalang is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu purple belt under Professor Fernando Salvador. 

He also finished the North Pole Marathon, and the inaugural Ironman Philippines in 2018.

Joining Alvarez and Sangalang are other candidates in Singapore’s Alvin Ang and Joy Koh; United States’ Eugene Chung, Monica Millington, Nazee Sajedi, and Roman Wilson; Russia’s Irina Chadsey; Thailand’s Teirra Kamolvattanavith; Indonesia’s Paulina Purnomowati; Venezuela’s Jessica Ramella; India’s Niraj Puran Rao; Japan’s Sho Takei; New Zealand’s Clinton Tudor; and Germany’s Kexin Ye.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Serena pulls out with shoulder injury
Serena pulls out with shoulder injury
12 hours ago
Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park Friday with a right shoulder injury just days before...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino-Icelander ballers catch WNBA attention
Filipino-Icelander ballers catch WNBA attention
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Ava and Mila — who are nine and seven years old, respectively — were featured on...
Sports
fbfb
LOOK: Jalen Green, Team Ignite get suited up for G League season
LOOK: Jalen Green, Team Ignite get suited up for G League season
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Leading up to the G League hostilities in the Orlando, Florida bubble set to begin on February 10 (February 11, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala settles for quarterfinals finish anew in pro tiff
Alex Eala settles for quarterfinals finish anew in pro tiff
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Eala, who was stymied briefly in the match with a medical timeout, fell to Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva, 2-6, 3-6.
Sports
fbfb
A world with no children
By Bill Velasco | February 6, 2021 - 12:00am
“Our primordial concern is the safety of our students especially our students in Palarong Pambansa are below 18. They are minors.” – DepEd Secretariat Director Joel Erestain
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Do-or-die fight for Paradero
Do-or-die fight for Paradero
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Unbeaten Robert Paradero yesterday admitted it will be tough to beat former WBO champion Vic Saludar but he’s confident...
Sports
fbfb
Mayweather Tokyo exhibition postponed
Mayweather Tokyo exhibition postponed
12 hours ago
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight in Tokyo this month has been postponed because of coronavirus restrictions,...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James says All-Star Game would be 'slap in the face'
LeBron James says All-Star Game would be 'slap in the face'
19 hours ago
LeBron James slammed the NBA's plans for staging an All-Star Game during the global COVID-19 pandemic, describing it as "a...
Sports
fbfb
Karatekas off to Istanbul to chase Olympic berth
Karatekas off to Istanbul to chase Olympic berth
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Philippine karatedo team will fly to Istanbul, Turkey on February 22 for a final push at an Olympic berth.
Sports
fbfb
Australian Open relief as players, officials COVID-19-free
Australian Open relief as players, officials COVID-19-free
21 hours ago
An Australian Open testing blitz has revealed no new coronavirus cases, organizers said Friday, putting preparations for the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with