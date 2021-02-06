Fil-Am Jalen Green aims to be No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green has high goals when it comes to his NBA dream.

Bannering the NBA G League's team of elite prospects in Ignite, he just doesn't want to get drafted — he wants to be the cream of the crop.

In anticipation of the NBA G League season in a bubble in Orlando, Florida, Green and the other members of Team Ignite were asked about their goals for the upcoming hostilities.

Green, for his part, has only one thing in his mind: being the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

As of now, Green is highly touted by a lot of scouting websites but has yet to be named the top pick with Cade Cunningham of the Oklahoma State Cowboys projected to be picked first.

Green hopes that his exposure in the G League bubble, going up against some of the top talent just south of the NBA, will raise his draft stock.

Green is joined by fellow prospects Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh.

Philippine basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto was set to join them in G League action, but Sotto decided to fly home to the Philippines for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Green and the rest of Team Ignite begin hostilities in the Orlando G League bubble on February 10 (February 11, Manila time).