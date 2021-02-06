ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Robin Catalan suffers first round submission loss in ONE: Unbreakable III
Filipino fighter Robin Catalan suffered a submission loss via rear naked choke against Ryuto Sawada in ONE: Unbreakable III in Singapore
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 9:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fighter Robin Catalan was unable to start a win streak following a tough loss against Ryuto Sawada in ONE: Unbreakable III broadcasted on Friday.

Catalan fell to Sawada in the pre-recorded event held in Singapore when the Japanese fighter caught Catalan's back with about a minute left in the bout.

Sawada was able to wiggle through Catalan's guard and trapped the Filipino in a naked rear choke.

The 30-year-old quickly tapped out of the hold and ended the fight with around 40 ticks left in the opening round.

Sawada has now won all but one of his assignments in ONE Championship since winning his contract through the ONE Warrior Series in 2018.

Meanwhile, Catalan lost his second bout in three tries and fell to a 10-7 professional record.

In the main event of ONE: Unbreakable III, Ukraine's Alyona Rassohyna eked out a controversial win via submission in the dying seconds of the fight against Thailand's Stamp Fairtex in a women's atomweight contest.

