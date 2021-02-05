Alex Eala settles for quarterfinals finish anew in pro tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala's run at the third leg of the W15 ITF Manacor has come to an end after stumbling in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Eala, who was stymied briefly in the match with a medical timeout, fell to Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva, 2-6, 3-6.

The Philippine wunderkind struggled to generate any momentum against the WTA World No. 611 Selekhmeteva, with a quick 2-6 defeat in the opener.

The 18-year-old tennister only needed 39 minutes to gain the upper hand on Eala.

While Eala came out in the second set with a tougher fight and knotted them up at 3-3, Selekhmeteva was able to string game wins to take the two-setter victory.

Though suffering another early exit, Eala's stint at the three legs of the W15 Manacor tiff have been productive with a title and two quarterfinals finishes.