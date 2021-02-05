ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alex Eala settles for quarterfinals finish anew in pro tiff
Alex Eala
Facebook/Alex Eala

Alex Eala settles for quarterfinals finish anew in pro tiff

Luisa Morales (The Philippine Star) - February 5, 2021 - 9:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala's run at the third leg of the W15 ITF Manacor has come to an end after stumbling in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Eala, who was stymied briefly in the match with a medical timeout, fell to Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva, 2-6, 3-6.

The Philippine wunderkind struggled to generate any momentum against the WTA World No. 611 Selekhmeteva, with a quick 2-6 defeat in the opener.

The 18-year-old tennister only needed 39 minutes to gain the upper hand on Eala.

While Eala came out in the second set with a tougher fight and knotted them up at 3-3, Selekhmeteva was able to string game wins to take the two-setter victory.

Though suffering another early exit, Eala's stint at the three legs of the W15 Manacor tiff have been productive with a title and two quarterfinals finishes.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LOOK: Jalen Green, Team Ignite get suited up for G League season
LOOK: Jalen Green, Team Ignite get suited up for G League season
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Leading up to the G League hostilities in the Orlando, Florida bubble set to begin on February 10 (February 11, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James says All-Star Game would be 'slap in the face'
LeBron James says All-Star Game would be 'slap in the face'
5 hours ago
LeBron James slammed the NBA's plans for staging an All-Star Game during the global COVID-19 pandemic, describing it as "a...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers overcome 12-point deficit to beat Nuggets; Blazers stuns Sixers
Lakers overcome 12-point deficit to beat Nuggets; Blazers stuns Sixers
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After trailing by as much as 12 in the third quarter, LeBron James and the Lakers went on a scorching 15-0 scoring run to...
Sports
fbfb
GM Joey Antonio: Chess more popular than ever
GM Joey Antonio: Chess more popular than ever
By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
“Napakaganda ng response ng tao sa chess ngayon,” exclaimed Chess Grandmaster Joey Antonio during the TOPS Usapang...
Sports
fbfb
PLDT, Cignal join PVL
PLDT, Cignal join PVL
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
PLDT and Cignal are moving to the Premier Volleyball League, which unfurls in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Karatekas off to Istanbul to chase Olympic berth
Karatekas off to Istanbul to chase Olympic berth
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Philippine karatedo team will fly to Istanbul, Turkey on February 22 for a final push at an Olympic berth.
Sports
fbfb
Australian Open relief as players, officials COVID-19-free
Australian Open relief as players, officials COVID-19-free
7 hours ago
An Australian Open testing blitz has revealed no new coronavirus cases, organizers said Friday, putting preparations for the...
Sports
fbfb
Mayweather Tokyo exhibition postponed over virus restrictions
Mayweather Tokyo exhibition postponed over virus restrictions
8 hours ago
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight in Tokyo this month has been postponed because of coronavirus restrictions,...
Sports
fbfb
'LeBron vs Jordan': Brady-Mahomes set for Super Bowl classic
'LeBron vs Jordan': Brady-Mahomes set for Super Bowl classic
10 hours ago
The greatest quarterback in NFL history faces off with the pretender to his throne on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) when Tom...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson leads Jazz over Young-less Hawks; Warriors down struggling Mavs
Clarkson leads Jazz over Young-less Hawks; Warriors down struggling Mavs
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Clarkson tallied a game-high 23 points off the bench in just 25 minutes of action to lead the Jazz to their 13th win in 14...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with