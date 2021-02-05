ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
LOOK: Jalen Green, Team Ignite get suited up for G League season
Team Ignite
NBA G League

LOOK: Jalen Green, Team Ignite get suited up for G League season

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Jalen Green and the rest of Team Ignite are battle ready for the upcoming NBA G League season — at least, as far as their on-court threads are concerned.

Leading up to the G League hostilities in the Orlando, Florida bubble set to begin on February 10 (February 11, Manila time), Team Ignite has revealed their uniforms and these, like the prospects in the squad, look elite.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBA G League (@nbagleague)

The Ignite logo is spread on the chest of the players with a sponsor logo of StockX, a buy-and-sell site of sneakers, bags, and streetwear, right below.

Green banners the team, with fellow projected lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and Indian national Princepal Singh.

The Ignite roster includes Philippine wunderkind Kai Sotto, but he will miss a bulk of the NBA G League season due to his commitments with the national team.

Also in the Ignite team are veterans Reggie Hearn and Amir Johnson. They are coached by two-time NBA Champion Brian Shaw.

It is unlikely for Sotto to rejoin the Ignite team in the bubble due to health and safety protocols.

The 18-year-old, for his part, is currently under quarantine here in the Philippines before eventually joining Gilas Pilipinas at the Calamba training bubble for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

