Lakers overcome 12-point deficit to beat Nuggets; Blazers stuns Sixers

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers used a huge second half to turn back the Denver Nuggets, 114-93, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After trailing by as much as 12 in the third quarter, LeBron James and the Lakers went on a scorching 15-0 scoring run to open the final quarter with the lead, 83-75.

The defending champions continued the onslaught in the fourth period, outscoring the Nuggets 31-18 to run away with the win in their first meeting since the Western Conference Finals last year.

James tallied a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to pace the Lakers while Dennis Schroder scored 21.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray led the Nuggets’ gallant stand with 20 points.

For their part, the undermanned Portland Trailblazers stunned the Philadelphia 76ers, 121-105.

Playing without both CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard, the Blazers were able to stop the Sixers, who are currently ranked first in the East.

Gary Trent Jr. led a nine-man Portland squad in the Sixers drubbing with his 24 points.

At one point in the final quarter, the Blazers were up by as big as 29 points.

Carmelo Anthony had 22 points to chip in for the win.

In the other game, the Houston Rockets handed the Memphis Grizzlies their second straight loss, 115-103.